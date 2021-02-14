Thailand supports the decision not to join the COVAX vaccine alliance





Photograph Photograph: A health care worker takes a nose sample from a migrant worker during proactive testing at his workplace amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Samut Sakhon province in Thailand, January 27, 2021. REUTERS / Chalinee Thirasupa BANGKOK (Reuters) – The Thai government on Sunday defended its decision not to join the WHO-sponsored coronavirus vaccine program, saying doing so would risk the country paying more for shootings and faced uncertainty about the timing of delivery. The government has been criticized by politicians and opposition protesters for lack of transparency and for being too slow in procuring vaccines. While the country of 66 million has had a low number of cases and deaths, it is dealing with a second wave of infections. Front Health workers will begin receiving 2 million imported Chinese Sinovac shots within a month, but mass vaccinations for the general population will not begin until locally produced AstraZeneca doses are ready in June. Government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri, responding to media reports that Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that bypasses the WHO COVAX scheme, said as a middle-income country Thailand is not eligible for free or paid vaccines. free under the program. Buying vaccines directly from manufacturers is a convenient choice … as it is more flexible, Anucha said. If Thailand wants to join the COVAX program, it will have to pay for the vaccines itself on a high budget and there is also a risk, he said, adding that the country had to make an advance without knowing the source of the vaccines and the delivery dates. He did not specify costs. In total, 190 countries involved have joined COVAX, which aims to ensure equal access to vaccines during the pandemic. The scheme is jointly run by the GAVI alliance, WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and UNICEF. Thailand has so far not received or produced any vaccine, although many of its neighbors have begun inoculations. Thailand reported 166 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 24,571, with a death toll of 80. Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Thepgumpanat Fairs; Edited by Kay Johnson and Frances Kerry

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos