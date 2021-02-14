Mexico Mexico receives 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced in India, EAM Jaishankar says ‘expressing our Amistad’





India has been hailed by the international media for its vaccine diplomacy Main points ‘Expressing our Amistad. Mexico gets vaccines Made in India ‘ India has supplied doses of COVID vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Seychelles and Afghanistan If the world manages to conquer COVID-19, it will be because of India: Justin Trudeau New Delhi: Hours after Mexico received one million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said “expressing our Amistad”. The word “Amistad” means “friendship” in Spanish. AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Earlier, Dominica and Barbados received the ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. Vaccine diplomacy in India collects reviews from the global media India has also supplied Indian-made vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (NEA), India gave 229.7 doses of loop to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses were supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses were awarded on a commercial basis. According to MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava, in the coming weeks, Africa, Latin America, CARICOM and the Pacific Islands will receive the vaccine. India has been hailed by the international media for its vaccine diplomacy. “India has emerged as the startling leader in the global vaccine diplomacy race. “It has exported three times more doses than it has given to its citizens and can save even more without damaging its own disclosure,” Eric Bellman of the Wall Street Journal said in a tweet. Yaroslav Trofimov and Bellman wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal entitled, “In Covid-19 Diplomacy, India Comes Out as Vaccine Superpower.” ‘India emerges as a vaccine superpower’ The WSJ report said when an Indian Navy plane landed in the Seychelles archipelago last month, the country’s foreign minister and other senior officials lined the runway to welcome his precious cargo: 50,000 Indian doses of vaccine coronavirus AstraZeneca. The New York Times, which had mocked India during the blockade of the coronavirus imposed last year, said in its report, “India, the unparalleled power of vaccine production, is giving millions of doses to friendly and foreign neighbors.” Vaccine diplomacy has not only boosted India’s image but also shown its readiness as the first responder in times of crisis.







