Dr Corey Forde: COVID-19 War Likely to Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Infectious Diseases Specialist and Chief of Isolation Environments Dr Corey Forde is warning Barbadians that the COVID-19 country war, which is already at a critical stage is likely to worsen before it gets better.

The statement that prayer is necessary at this time, Dr. Forde, during an exclusive interview on Caribbean Transmission Corporation (CBC), said there are now 41 very sick people on the Harrisons Point Isolation Instrument and some of them are young people without pre-existing health conditions.

I’m sure things will get tougher. But whether they get tougher or how tough they depend on the Barbados average who gets instructed and runs with it, he said.

He noted that while healthcare professionals work around the clock to deal with the growing number of positive cases, it is surprising that many Barbados are not following protocols.

He said it is surprising that in the midst of a pandemic; people still do not wear masks and have not been physical distancers.

In fact, Dr Forde said it is because of complacency among the population that the number of COVID-19-related deaths now stands at 24. He said it is time for people to assume that the average supermarket shopper has COVID.

The route has changed in Barbados at this point. We are in a very critical phase of this outbreak in this country and the Barbados average in the sound of my voice must understand that if they do not follow these protocols, if they do not follow the rules and regulations, if they do not stay a little determined. . .

No need to run to the supermarket every day. There is no need to run to the gas station because it is open and you just want to get $ 20 fuel. No sense. We are in the middle of a pandemic and people are dying. We are now at a stage where our healthcare workers are being affected and this is where the tire meets the road, Dr Forde said.

The reason I am like this today is because I predict what will come … We have to stop. Reflect on what you are doing. Think about why you are going to the supermarket. Think about why Friday seemed like December 23rd to me, he added.

The doctor also said he was extremely concerned about the myth that only the elderly are being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when there is a reality that the ages of the people in the unit because they are seriously ill are between 37 and 77 years old and some of them have no non-communicable diseases or underlying diseases.

There are now 18 patients in primary isolation; seven females and 11 males and three of them are currently intubated, including a healthcare professional, which is really disturbing to our heart. The last few days, we had a 45-year-old citizen who was on dialysis and she really struggled a lot, and we struggled a lot with her, and I think the staff took her considerably, she would have died. But we have younger people out there who may just have asthma, he said.

And I would tell you now that secondary isolation is getting back to what it was supposed to do because more people are getting sick … I think if we ever get to a stage where every Barbados knows someone who died, then it will we were a torrent, added Dr Forde.

He also said it should be clear that people who are initially asymptomatic are also getting sick.

Dr Forde also urged people across communities to check on elderly residents if they do not see them for a while. He also urged people to seek medical attention immediately if they start to feel sick.

The Infectious Diseases Specialist also added that people with non-communicable diseases and other existing health conditions need to be extremely careful and ensure that they follow the protocols. (AH)

