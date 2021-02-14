Zimbabwe vows to launch its COVID vaccination campaign next week





On Monday, the country expects to receive the first shipment of 800,000 doses of the vaccine, 200,000 of which were donated by the Chinese government.

FILE: A medical staff member wearing protective equipment puts a face mask on a mocking patient at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare on March 11, 2020. Photo: AFP

HARARE Zimbabwe will launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign next week, the health ministry said on Friday, positioning it as the first South African country to start inoculating citizens. On Monday, he expects to receive the delivery of a first shipment of 800,000 doses of vaccine, 200,000 of which were donated by the Chinese government. “The vaccine will be distributed immediately to all provinces and districts across the country,” the ministry said in a statement. “The vaccination program starts next week after the country receives the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines,” he added. The vaccines will be distributed first to 10 provincial storage facilities, then to 1,800 clinics, he said, adding that there were cold-chain equipment suitable to keep the vaccines “in their strong state until the point of use”. Front workers considered most at risk of infection lined up to take the first shots. The government intends to vaccinate 10 million of its population over 14.5 million to achieve community immunity. If the money-limited country starts immunizations next week, it will be the first in the South African region. Its best neighbor and economic power South Africa is yet to start inoculation after it has put its campaign on hold. South Africa has suspended immunization for concerns about the efficacy of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine against the locally discovered variant. He had received a million doses of stroke. While China Sinopharm’s effectiveness against the new variant is still unclear, the government said discussions with other vaccine manufacturers were ongoing to offset the deficit. The government says it is “in advanced negotiations” to get the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. To date, more than 34,000 cases of the virus have been detected in Zimbabwe, of which over 1,380 have been fatal, but the numbers are believed to have been underestimated due to a lack of testing capacity. Download the Eyewitness News app on your own iOS or Android equipment







