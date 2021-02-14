New Zealand blocks Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases





WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday announced a three-day blockade in the country’s largest city, Auckland, following three cases of COVID-19, the first local infections since late January. Level 3 restrictions will require everyone to stay home except for essential purchases and essential work, Ardern said, reiterating the strict approach the country has taken over the past year in the practical elimination of the pandemic. We have destroyed the virus before and will do it again, Ardern told a news conference in the capital, Wellington. New Zealand, which had spent more than two months without local infections before the January case, will begin inoculating its 5 million people against the new coronavirus on February 20, receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier than expected. Restrictions were raised to level 3 through Wednesday, closing public places and banning gatherings outside homes, in addition to weddings and funerals for up to 10 people. Schools will remain open to the children of essential workers but others have been asked to stay home. The Sunday cases were a couple and their daughter in Auckland, the first local infections since Jan. 24. Health authorities are trying to find out if these cases involve any of the new, highly infectious variants and how the family contracted the virus, Ardern said. Three days should give us enough time to gather further information, undertake large-scale testing and verify if there has been wider community broadcasting, she said. This is what we believe requires careful approach and is the right thing to do. The prime minister said there was no need to supply goods, as essential services – including supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations – would remain open. Still, long queues formed outside Auckland supermarkets, and photos on social media showed empty food shelves. The airlines were contacted after the woman in the infected family worked for a catering company, LSG Sky Chefs, where she mainly works in the laundry, officials said. The COVID-19 alarm for the rest of the country was raised to level 2, with all meetings limited to 100 people, including restaurants and cafes. Australia on Sunday reported two new local cases of COVID-19 in the country’s second most populous state, Victoria, on the second day of a premature blockade to contain the spread of the highly infectious variant of the UK. The two cases, including a 3-year-old child, were the first not to be home contacts of a group of infected workers at a quarantine hotel at Melbourne airport that caused the five-day blockade, health authorities said. The hotel cluster has now affected 16 people. New Zealand and Australia closed their international borders and introduced strict social distance rules at the beginning of the pandemic, dramatically reducing the spread of the virus. New Zealand was ranked the nation with the best performance in an index of almost 100 countries based on coronavirus content. Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Edited by Michael Perry and William Mallard

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos