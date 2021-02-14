The UK achieves the goal: Provides at least 1 shot vaccine at 15 million

15,000,000! The stunning team, Nadhim Zahawi, the minister of vaccines, said in a tweet that contained a red heart. We will not rest until we offer the vaccine for all phase 1, categories 1-9 of the most at risk and all over 50 by the end of April and then all adults.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to unveil his roadmap for easing restrictions on Feb. 22 amid signs that infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plummeted since Englands’ third national blockade began on Jan. 4.

Jockeying has already begun between those who want the measures removed as soon as possible and those who fear moving too fast will lead to a resurgence of the virus.

Britain began its vaccination efforts in December, when it became the first country to authorize the widespread use of a COVID-19 stroke. It ranks behind only Israel, 71%, the Seychelles, 53% and the UAE, 50% in the percentage of people who have taken a dose, according to data compiled by Oxford University. The US is fifth with 15%.

At the same time, rules that have closed schools, restaurants and non-essential shops in the UK have begun to pay off. The number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths recorded over the past seven days have all dropped by more than 20% from last week, according to government figures.

When Johnson announced the blockade, he said the government would review the measures in mid-February based on their success in controlling the pandemic and progress in the vaccination effort. Johnsons ‘first priority is to reopen schools, and he has promised to give schools two weeks’ notice to give teachers time to prepare for student return.

The prime minister on Saturday welcomed the spread of vaccines but urged people to be careful.

We still have very high infections across the country, which last year we would have thought were really very high (and) still, unfortunately, a lot of deaths in our hospitals, he said during a visit in a vaccine production facility in Northeast England. Although the number has started to decrease, and perhaps it has started to decrease quite quickly, we have to look at the data very, very hard.

Britain has reported over 117,000 virus-related deaths, the highest number in Europe.

Mark Harper, a Member of Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party, last week warned the government against moving the pillars to decide when to ease the deadlock.

Johnson should start by reopening schools, then gradually lifting other restrictions as more people get vaccinated, said Harper, who leads a group of about 70 lawmakers who have lobbied the government to consider the negative economic and social impacts of the restrictions. along with health benefits.

“If you think about the restrictions that governments imposed on everyone, they are the toughest set of restrictions that have ever been imposed on the British outside of World War II and the First World War,” Harper told the BBC. So it ‘s just worth taking a step back and saying, “This is not normal and should not go on, honestly, for a moment longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Once the goal of reaching the most vulnerable people is met, the UK authorities will progressively expand vaccination to the next five priority groups until all over the age of 50 and vulnerable young people with health conditions put them at greater risk. high from the virus has been offered the vaccine.

Public health officials say the top nine priority groups account for 99% of COVID-19-related deaths so far.

While vaccines currently authorized for use in the UK require two doses to provide complete protection against COVID-19, British authorities say one dose offers a significant level of protection.

Because of this, they have made it their priority to give the first dose to as many people as possible. To do this, Britain has suggested that the second dose be administered after three months, instead of one month as recommended by the manufacturers.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust health center, said the number of COVID-19 infections in Britain is still too high to think about lifting the restrictions.

Weve made great progress, but the transmission is still too high and we need to lower it, he said.

There are other dangers on the horizon. British government scientific advisers say the now prevalent COVID-19 variant in the country could be up to 70% more deadly than previous variants, underscoring concerns about how mutations could change disease characteristics.

Findings from the New Virus and Repair Threat Advisory Group, published Friday on the governments website, confirm the preliminary research released on January 21st. The group, known as NERVTAG, includes experts from universities and public agencies across the UK

The new report is based on the analysis of a dozen studies that found the so-called Kent variant, named after the district where it was first identified, was 30% to 70% more deadly than the other variants. Studies compared hospitalization and death between people infected with the variant and those infected with other variants.

Based on these analyzes, infection with (Kent variant) is more likely to be associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death compared to non-variant infection with cancer viruses, the advisory group said. It should be noted that the absolute risk of death from infection remains low.

