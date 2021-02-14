India leads the world in road accident deaths and injuries, 1.5 loop die in accidents every year, World Bank says

The World Bank also noted that India has only one percent of vehicles in the world, but accounts for 11 percent of all road accident deaths in the world

New Delhi:With just one percent of vehicles in the world, India accounts for 11 percent of the global road accident death rate, the highest in the world, according to a report by the World Bank.

The country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road accidents a year, in which 1.5 lakh people die.

In the last decade, 13 lakh people have died and another 50 lakh have been injured on Indian roads, she said.

“Taking into account the under-reporting phenomenon and using collision reports for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway accident numbers,” the report estimates the costs of the crash at Rs 5.96 Lrah Crore or 3.14 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

World Bank Report 2019, entitled ‘A Guide to Road Safety Opportunities and Challenges: Profiles of Low- and Medium-Sized Countries‘, sets the cost estimate of road accidents and serious damage at 7.5 per cent of India’s GDP, or Rs 12.9 crore for 2016.

It is more than double the figure quoted by the government at 3 percent of GDP or 4.3 billion leks, she added.

A recent study commissioned by the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MoRTH) estimates the socio-economic costs of road accidents at Rs 1,47,114 crore in India, which equates to 0.77 per cent of the country’s GDP.

At the individual level, injuries from road accidents and deaths impose a heavy financial burden and push entire (not poor) families into poverty and the already poor into debt.

According to the ministry, 76.2 percent of people killed in road accidents are in their primary working age, 18-45 years old. Globally, road traffic injuries (RTIs) are the eighth leading cause of death.

According to the World Bank, the fatality rate of road accidents is three times higher in low-income countries compared to high-income countries, and statistics from India further reinforce this global trend.

There is a particular correlation between socio-economic status and road use patterns in low- and middle-income countries like India and “poor people are more likely to get involved in a road traffic collision,” she said. .

In a country like India, where vulnerable road users are forced to share space with other less vulnerable road users, an individual’s income level is directly related to the mode of transportation used.

This in turn further determines the level of risk faced by a particular road user. The report said daily wage workers and workers employed as casual workers in informal activities are more likely to be defined as vulnerable compared to workers engaged in regular activities.

“It is no coincidence, then, that it is often the poor, especially male road users of working age, who make up the category of vulnerable road users (SUVs) in India.

“LSUs carry a disproportionately large burden of road collisions and account for more than half of all road accident deaths and serious injuries in the country,” she said.

As the world navigates through COVID-19 pandemic, road collision pandemic continues to boost India’s socio-economic landscape, the report said.

On Saturday, Minister of Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gakdari described the road accident scenario in India as more “dangerous than COVID-19 pandemic. “He said there could be a saving of Rs 90 lakh per person by preventing deaths and reducing injuries to minor ones in such incidents.

The Minister had pointed out that the cost of the accident is an extraordinary burden for the society and the nation, and the estimated cost of a death in a road accident is around Rs 91.16 lakh.

Releasing the World Bank report on “Traffic Injuries and Disabilities: The Burden on Indian Society”, Gadkari had said that in this alarming scenario, his ministry would formulate policies to protect the interests of the poor and launch some reform steps.