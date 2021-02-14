UAE to use face identification in several sectors: Sheikh Mohammed-led cabinet decides





File photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a Cabinet meeting.

Image credit: Twitter / @ HHShkMohd

Dubai: UAE will soon start using face ID in some sectors to verify the identity of individuals and avoid the words of the letter. According to a quote from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Governor of Dubai, the new experience will be led by the Ministry of Interior and if successful, it will be expanded to facilitate transaction completion procedures. Face recognition will be used in “some private sector services to verify the personal identity of individuals instead of submitting multiple documents,” the tweet said. The new mechanism was approved during the Sunday Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said: Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting, during which we praised the historic UAE achievement we made when the Hope Inquiry arrived in Mars. It’s a new milestone to start with the next fifty in the UAE. This project has taken the scientific aspirations of the Arabs to new heights. The Success of the Probe of Hope Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the success of the Probe of Hope is a result of the determination and perseverance shown by the Emirati youth. He stressed that the empowerment of the new Emirates is a firm approach to which the UAE has believed since the founding of the Union. “Our country celebrates the Hope Probe by braking in orbit around Mars, a milestone that marks the beginning of the next 50 years.” The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Ministry of Interior for the use of facial recognition technology to further develop the services provided by the private and governmental sectors, in order to facilitate the procedures. The use of face recognition technology will facilitate services to the public at any time and place without the need for traditional means of identification such as official documents. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will expand the use of facial recognition technology after the end of the initial period, during which the MIA will start a range of services using facial recognition technology in some private sector institutions. Data collection The Cabinet adopted the National Standards Manual for Statistical Data, which will serve as a unified framework for methods and procedures for collecting, processing, storing and presenting statistical data. The manual ensures consistency and determines the professional basis and the level of quality expected in all statistical activities. The manual includes eight basic topics: economic statistics, social and demographic statistics, education statistics, employment statistics, environmental statistics, statistics of buildings and housing units, and the administrative divisions of each emirate. Pre-wedding show The Cabinet reviewed a study on premarital screening for genetic diseases and ways to reduce the incidence of genetic diseases. The study aims to prevent mental and physical disabilities and reduce the mortality rate in children, as well as reduce the burden on the family. The study describes the importance of premarital genetic testing as a tool that can predict the risk of developing genetic diseases. A unified digital registry of genetic diseases of the UAE will be created, including the results of premarital examinations on recessive genetic diseases. A national laboratory specializing in the science of genetic testing will also be established. The study also introduces innovative tools to inform the community about the importance of genetic testing using awareness campaigns. Environmental Impact Assessment The Cabinet adopted a decision to amend the executive regulations of the law on environmental protection and development regarding the environmental impact assessment (EIA). The exemption aims to ensure the availability of products and the continuity of the supply chain for goods. Etihad Railway The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the board of the Etihad Railways headed by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Cabinet approved the restructuring of the working group responsible for Internet communication and work automation, chaired by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Telephone Applications. The Cabinet approved the formation of the Standing Committee of the Conventions. The committee will be chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Cabinet approved the approval of the previous daily decline rate for shares in stock markets (a limit fluctuation of 10 percent).

