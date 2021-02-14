EU News: Critical mistakes undermine entire bloc – ‘Arrogance of power is paralyzing’ | Politics | tidings

Vaccine line: Ursula von der Leyen says EU was ‘very safe’

The President of the Commission was forced to apologize, more than once, after she engaged in a fierce contractual quarrel with the Oxford vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca. The row escalated when Ms von der Leyen threatened the UK with export bans on vaccines against Northern Ireland prompting Article 16 of the Brexit protocol. The measure was quickly withdrawn and the contracts with AstraZeneca were published after MEPs demanded clarity from the EU chief.

But the damage was done. At the forefront of the controversy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell faced an avalanche of criticism following his trip to Russia. MEPs claimed that the EU chief had failed to back down against his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the recent imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, an outspoken critic of the Kremlin. Speaking to CNN, Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld said the series of mistakes has damaged the entire EU. She said: “The arrogance of power is paralyzing.

EU News: Ursula von der Leyen apologizes to MEPs for her mistakes

EU News: Josep Borrell failed to demand Navalny’s release from Russia

“This commission behaves like a government and works with the governments of the member states, while the Parliament fails to hold them accountable. “The fact that Borrell and von der Leyen left with these mistakes undermines the whole EU.” The President of Poland Andrzej Duda also criticized Mr. Borrel, warning the EU chief should have demanded Navalny’s immediate release. He said: “Mr Borrell should have demanded that Mr Navalny be released and that political harassment be stopped. “This goal has not been achieved at all and I would go further and ask a fundamental question: what was the purpose of this visit in this case and what brought not only Mr. Borrell but above all the European community? READ MORE: Ursula von der Leyen told him to resign after taking power in Brussels

EU News: Von der Leyen said mistakes were made

“And I’m hoping for the fact that these questions will be answered soon.” But they were not. MEPs on all sides of the political spectrum called on Mr. Borrell and Mrs. Von der Leyen to resign immediately. The head of the Commission made a humiliating apology before the European Parliament on Tuesday admitting her failures. For Mrs. Von der Leyen tried to explain the discussion process on a technical basis. Do not lose:

EU News: Josep Borrell was urged to resign after his trip to Russia

Ursula von der Leyen was asked to resign by MEPs

She said: “There is no compromise we can make when it comes to injecting biologically active substances into humans in a healthy individual. “And that is why we rely on the procedure of the European Medicines Agency. “And yes, that means approval takes three to four weeks longer.” The next day, her mea kulpa did not prove to be enough to suppress criticism from French politicians who immediately went on Twitter to attack the EU chief. MEP Jerome Riviere said: “The people of Europe will not forget the total failure of this EU and its dramatic treatment of the health crisis.” Echoing the comment of Mr. Riviere, MEP Manon Aubry wrote: “The EU vaccine strategy is a real fiasco; we are able to set restrictions for all citizens, but not rules for large pharmaceutical companies. ”

Doses of Coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide since 13 February

National Assembly MEP Nicolas Bay added: “All countries that have ordered vaccines outside the EU are doing better. The European Union is failing. ” Ms von der Leyen, who has also spoken to five MEPs in recent weeks, said 26 million doses of the vaccine had been distributed and that by the end of the summer, 70 per cent of adults in the 27-nation bloc should have inoculated. She told Parliament: “And yet it is a fact that we are not where we want to be today in the fight against the virus. “We were late with the approval. We were very optimistic about mass production.

EU News: Von der Leyen defends Vaccine Procurement Commission