WARMINGTON: Birthday wishes arrive as Hazel McCallion turns 100 years old

Don Cherry is pictured with former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion in this 2005 photo. Photo by Joe Warmington /Sun and Toronto

Even at age 100, Hazel McCallion would be in the Coachs starting lineup.

You better believe it, said Don Cherry of his longtime friend known as Hurricane. It is as sharp as nails.

Legendary once great bad coach Boston Bruins said the iconic former Mississauga mayor could play hockey with the best of them. Long before women’s hockey was so popular at the Olympics, McCallion played pro in the women’s leagues in Quebec.

McCallion has always led the pack in everything he participates in.

It is incredible, said Cherry. I know once when she was on her way to a game in Quebec and she was hit by a truck. When everyone came to the scene, everyone was wondering how the truck was working?

Hazel, of course, was still standing. The truck did not pass at all.

I remember another time when I was down at the opening of a game in Toronto when the plan was for her to go out for the opening skate, Grapes said. She was determined for him, too, until an assistant coach intervened and said he could not be afraid he might get hurt. Was she ever crazy.

Grape said while Hazel would not have been hurt, he could not make any promises to others in the square.

This is a special day for Hazel in that she is now a century old and has just turned 87 herself, Cherry said she was not at all surprised at how much strength she remains.

It is made with special things, said Cherry, who was one of many who called McCallion to congratulate her on becoming a centenarian.

Plans are already in the works for her 101st birthday. She hopes the pandemic will be over, so she can turn to the blade for a bright game.

Grape said he would be there if she did.

She is such a loyal friend, he added.

He did not lose sight of how few people stood up for him when he ran from Coachs Corner to Rogers Hockey Night in Canada on Memorial Day 2019.

Hazel McCallion stayed close to Don and so did Bobby Orr.

“I was not surprised in any way because you had the best mayor and politician ever and the best hockey player,” Grapes said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, McCallions’s birthday included a surprise from friends who placed 100 pink flamingos on its front lawn.

She deserves it, said the old Toronto radio star and Sun and Toronto columnist Ted Woloshyn who, along with his fellow McCallion friend Zenon Skira, fell to see him on Sunday. It has served so well for so long.

This is not the first time pink flamingos make it to her lawn.

Zenon did it for her 75th birthday, too, Ted said.

Of course, this is the only pink thing on this tough right wing that Don Cherry and everyone love so much.

Many were also excited about a special ice sculpture that wished Hazel his 100th birthday. People were asking if they could turn her on her side so she could skate on her.

She has been seeing those skates in the closet lately. If not for the lock, she could very well have tied them.

McCallion has received messages from well-wishers abroad as well as closer to home. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and Toronto Mayor John Tory were among those sending heartfelt chirps.

For her part, McCallion said her advice to people trying to overcome the pandemic is to simply accept it and do what you can at social distance. She added that she would like to see her friends up close and personal.

If there is no pandemic on her 101st birthday, the party may feature skates and a hockey stick.

reviews



