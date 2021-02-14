‘Too early’ to indicate if Vic’s lock worked





Health authorities say it is too early to say whether Victoria’s premature blockade has worked as new cases emerge from a family function north of Melbourne. The two new cases reported Sunday were a three-year-old child and a woman in her 50s from separate families who were at the Coburg event on February 6th. The function was attended by 38 people, including a worker at the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport, bringing the total number of explosion-related cases to 16. Health Minister Martin Foley will not back down when asked if Victorians can be sure the “breaker” blockade will not extend beyond Wednesday. “Too early to say if we were successful,” he told reporters Sunday. “But the signs show that the Victorians are doing the right thing, supporting each other and our system of testing, tracking and isolation is standing in front of that. “We will continue to monitor it every day, it really depends on the joint effort of all Victorians.” Despite the assurance level of negative results from the Sept. 21 issue of 21,475 tests, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton dismissed a suggestion that the five-day block was an overreaction. “This is a high-level game,” said Professor Sutton. “We have no chance of being wrong here.” It came as authorities were forced to protect the time needed to identify the site at 426 Sydney Road, Coburg as an exhibition site. Victoria COVID-19 testing chief Jeroen Weimar said the Holiday Inn worker, her partner and house friend, as well as the three-year-old child and wife in her 50s were among the 38 people who attended the event. The worker had returned a negative test result the next day, but a subsequent review revealed it was a “false negative”. “Being a weak positive, but being contagious enough to actually cause infection to other people at an event is very unusual,” Prof Sutton said. The mother of the child may be another potential case pending after turning three conflicting test results into a 24-hour space. Officials are yet to determine if she is at the beginning or end of her infection tail, Mr Weimar said.

