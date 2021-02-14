Love is in the air

To: Gregg

By: Helen

I am still the sugar plum, from the gum; you are still my sugar beet

To: Guillermo

By: Vanessa

Dear Babycakes, what better way to show you my love than to have it forever with words written in print. I can look at you for a single minute and find 1000 things I want for you. But it is only when you smile that you are yours over and over again. Happy Valentine Chunky Day.

To: Jenny

By: Bob

You turn quarantine into a honeymoon. I love you dear.

To: Eleanore, Charlotte & Noah

By: Lou

How lucky we are to have found love in the time of COVID! Thanks for being the best friends and Valentine that a gal can ask for. Milk cheers far more historical moments, celebrations and clutter together. Okay, G2G pretends to be buzzing so my parents think they are the ones in control. You know the deal. Xox. WHY I know we talked about a 2/14 afternoon nap strike, but on behalf of Cupid, let’s get down easily.

To: Darien

By: Krystal

17 years ago I met you at a party against Valentine’s Day and we have been happily married for 14 years. Love you.

To: PengM

By: PengL

A Haiku for you: My wife, my partner / Will you be my girlfriend. Your Zboyz loves you.

To: stalemate

By: Lindsay

Happy Valentine’s Day, baby! I hope this makes me not write you a letter on our wedding day (although I think my excuse was valid in the circumstances)! I am ready for any adventure with you by my side. Thank you for all the laughter, endless love and our two beautiful creations. I will stop the world and merge with you

To: John

By: Irene

To my Valentine, in the words of Mr. Porter: It’s very clear / Our love is here to stay. / Not for a year, / But never a day. / Over time Rocks can crumble, / Gibraltar can collapse, / They are only made of clay, / But our love is here to stay. I love you even more after a whole pandemic year together.

To: tree

By: oak

I take the Metro North to town / To see Linda, Spanish for peach / Though she’s just mom to me / I find that peach / Which is true since I was very young / I go for walks & kibbitz often / Tte ttes and laughter best fits / We drink coffee by day / How I grew up / As we tell all our parts and pieces / And while in this rich life there are others / Do not worry mom, following A Ode to My Brothers / I Can’t Understand the Value / Appreciation from Birth / I’m Sold in Love Between Daughters and Mothers.

To: Yes Yes

By: Autumn

Happy Valentine’s Day to the best father ever, and happy birthday !!!

To: Kelly

By: Nettie

You will always be my Valentine!

To: VMP

By: HML

You are missing 100% of the shots you do not get. Wayne Gretzky Michael Scott. Let Wookie win! Love Valentine forever.

To: Sam / By: Saran

Twenty-seven valentines in and you are still my favorite. No one more lives through a pandemic with, babe!

To: Beth

By: Brian

You make my heart rise like a dough beginner remaining in a warm place on the stove.

To: Coffee mate

By: The queen of milk

Au Courant / We start our days with the news / What is the word? Ooh – a valentine trick / Will you know it’s me? / Je tadore, mon chri / Look at me closely / Ice blue ice. / The current said Hey to the offspring / And, I thought, maybe some clarity / Id mark a few lines, some Baby Be Mine / And come V-Day in black and white / It can not be. / If my readings are attracting you / And your coffees hide a smile / Come refill my cup / While I butter you / Be my Valentine, handsome. FIND

To: Jamie

By: Julie

To my husband on our first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife and our first living in the Cold Spring! I love you today and every day, and look forward to many more adventures together.

To: Bob

By: Peppers

Happy Valentine’s Day, Loveypoo! Every day with you brings me joy, laughter and love. I am a lucky lady. Love, Preppy

To: Chris

By: Jamie

The best and most beautiful things in the world can not be seen or touched. They must be felt with the heart! I love you on the moon and come back best friend.

To: Camembert

By: Bobby

Angelface, you are my French blush forever. You are a whole beef trunk with its spicy beef kindness and I love you! I want to be with you always.

To: J

By: C

17 Valentine’s Days ago I asked you to be mine. This year, I say what has always been true. I am yours

To: Sierra Jean & her mother and father

By: Nana and Baba

Happy Valentine!!! We love you. xoxoxoxo

To: Harry

By: Your secret admirer

Do you have a pen? Let’s do the crossword puzzle.

To: midwife

By: Mike and Sara

Happy Valentine! We are excited to explore the Hudson Valley with you more! I love you so much, thank you for everything

To: Angelo, Dominique, Adriana, Anthony, Aliyah, Andrew

By: Grandmother Bev

Happy Valentine’s Day to my wonderful grandchildren! I love you so much!

To: Mike Berber

By: Your children

Dear Dad, Happy Valentine’s Day! You will hear it from us on WhatsApp, but you know we love you.

To: Cory

By: Kari Jo

Coffee is important, / swamp has become beautiful to us; / wildlife entertains and / children stretch us / and I am very grateful for every day we walk together; this past year, and / previous 24. / And I wait for so much that will be given to us: drinking, thinking, walking, observing, praying, deciding, waiting, acting, and loving. Happy Valentine ‘s Day, my love. xx

To: Newcastle

By: Keighley

The roses are red / The violets are blue / I’m crazy about a lot of boys / But I love you.

To: Emily

By: Lauren

I love you to the moon and back Kit Kat. Thank you for being such a light in my life. I always listen to your dreams and close the blinds.

To: Mike

By: Saran

The best yoda! I love you so much! So grateful for everything you do for me and excited about our next chapter together!

