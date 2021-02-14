Carlos Menem, the brilliant Argentine president who tried to ease inflation, dies at the age of 90

Mr Menem, who had been ill for several months, was serving as national senator until his death.

“There are Argentines who will never forget what Menem did for this country,” Argentine journalist and author Horacio Verbitsky once told the Washington Post. And there are Argentines who will never forgive what Menem did to this country.

Amid the backdrop of hyperinflation and labor strikes, Mr Menem, a well-known provincial governor with sheep side burning, smelled of victory in the May 14, 1989 presidential election. Outgoing President Ral Alfonsn handed over power five months earlier in July 8, 1989, to give Mr. Menem a start in pulling the economy off its doorstep.

There is no other way to say it. Argentina is broken, destroyed, destroyed, flattened, said Mr. Menem in his inaugural speech. From these ruins, we will build the place we deserve.

Mr Menem then surprised his followers by turning his back on the pro-labor orthodoxy of his grand Justice Party government, a move inspired by his hero, the former strongman and President Juan Pern. Instead, Mr. Menem sought to deregulate the economy, open the country to foreign investors, expand trade, and pay off government debt.

In what Mr. Menem described as an operation without anesthesia, he moved quickly to privatize state-owned enterprises, regain the power of labor unions, cut state subsidies, and lay off thousands of government employees.

These conservative fiscal policies, which were approved by the International Monetary Fund and became known as the Washington Consensus, would later spread to much of Latin America in the 1990s.

But Menems’s main move, pushed by his influential economy minister Domingo Cavallo, was to legally peg the Argentine peso to the US dollar on a 1: 1 basis in 1991.

The convertibility plan aimed to stabilize prices and restore confidence in the local currency after a period when out-of-control inflation forced grocery stores to announce price changes through loudspeakers because officials could not rewrite all goods quickly enough.

Although unemployment rose, annual inflation fell to single-digit lows. With state-owned banks, airlines, oil companies, railways and auctioneer services, about $ 24 billion in foreign investment flowed into the country in the early 1990s. Between 1991 and 1997, the economy grew by 6.1 percent in year, the highest level in South America and Argentina was rated as a model for the developing world.

Mr Menems neoliberal economic policies infuriated left-leaning Peronists, as members of the Justification Party are known. But Mr. Menem was more pragmatic than ideological.

Although unjustly imprisoned by the 1976-83 Argentine military junta, Mr Menem sought to improve relations with an army that had organized three rebellions against his predecessor.

So, on December 29, 1990, Mr. Menem issued a blanket amnesty for the leaders of the military dictatorship that waged a vicious war against the left, union leaders, and other political opponents in which between 9,000 and 30,000 people were either killed or disappeared.

Alfonsn, the former president, called it the saddest day in the history of Argentina. But the amnesty brought Mr Menem a measure of stability and allowed him to focus on the economy.

An enthusiastic free trader, Mr. Menem helped negotiate the Southern Common Market, or Mercosur, a customs union with Uruguay, Paraguay and traditional rival Brazil. He restored full diplomatic ties with Great Britain, relations that had been suspended since the 1982 Falkland Islands War.

He played tennis with President George HW Bush, deployed troops and ships in the first Persian Gulf War, and proved such a determined U.S. ally that one of his foreign ministers, Guido di Tella, joked that Argentina was pursuing a meat relationship with Washington.

At the time, Mr. Menem had embellished his side burns, thrown his clothes out loud for French-cut suits, and was enjoying the benefits of high office. When an Italian motorcycle company gave him a $ 100,000 red Ferrari, Mr. Menem initially refused the advice to return it, declaring famously, Ferrari is mine, mine, mine! (Later sold at public auction.)

Mr. Menem also enjoyed his reputation as a Southern Valentino Cone. He ousted his first wife, Zulema Yoma, from the presidential palace and later married Cecilia Bolocco, a Chilean TV celebrity and former Miss Universe who was 35 years younger. He flirted publicly with actresses and ballerinas, performed tango on television and spoke out loud about forming a Cabinet of almost all women.

Riding in a wave of popularity and demands that he stay in office, Mr Menem reached an agreement with the radical opposition Civic Union party in 1993 to amend the Constitution to allow incumbent presidents to run for an additional term. He was easily re-elected in 1995.

During his second term, Mr. Menem seemed to lose contact. It was widely perceived as ignoring government corruption, especially the abuses surrounding the lucrative sales of state-owned enterprises. He convened the Supreme Court of allied countries, approved a more authoritarian governing style, and tried unsuccessfully to secure another constitutional change so that he could stay for a third consecutive term.

Moreover, his management of the economy which had been the great strength of Mr. Menems was questioned amid a series of outside hits.

First came the financial crises in Mexico and Russia. Then, Brazil devalued its currency in 1999, and investors in Argentina found that their dollars would go further into that neighboring country. Foreign investment began to dry up, exports fell and Argentina’s economy plunged into recession.

Through it all Mr. Menem refused to remove the 1-to-1 peso peg with the US dollar, even though the exchange rate was no longer in sync with the prevailing economic conditions. Politics left his government with few tools to respond.

To have the economy, the Menem government used extensive borrowing, but this boosted domestic interest rates and forced many businesses to close. All the while, Wall Street investment banks and credit rating agencies gave burning accounts to Argentina.

Mr. Menem resigned in December 1999. Two years later, Predetermined Argentina in its $ 155 billion public debt, the largest such default at the time by any country in history. Amid the riots, bank failures and mass layoffs that raised the poverty rate to 58 percent and provoked an outbreak of crime, many analysts put much of the blame on Menem.

The reasonable thing would have been for Menem to start implementing the changes. So in that sense he was absolutely responsible for the crash, said Ariel Armony, an Argentine who serves as senior director of international programs at the University of Pittsburghs and director of the University Center for International Studies.

Carlos Sal Menem was born on July 2, 1930, in Anillaco, a town in the impoverished and sparsely populated northwestern province of La Rioja. His parents were Syrian immigrants. His father bought a shop and vineyards and passed all four of his sons through the university.

A Sunni Muslim by birth, Carlos Menem converted to youth in Catholicism. He received a law degree in 1958 from the National University of Crdoba, joined the Perns Justist Party and was elected governor of La Rioja in 1973.

In 1976, military officials overthrew the government of Isabel Martnez de Pern, who had replaced her husband, Juan Pern, in the presidency after his death in 1974. The new junta ousted all elected governors and began gathering Peronists, among others. tire z. Menem, who spent the next five years in prison.

The experience left him enriched in his character and determination, said Eduardo Menem, his brother, Mr. Menems, in the Los Angeles Times in 1991. When Id visited him, he always told me, When I leave here I will become president.

After democracy was restored in 1983, Mr. Menem was re-elected governor of La Rioja and won a third term in 1987. Campaigning as a successful foreigner who was in contact with neglected people inside Argentina, he defeated a more determined politician to win the Justice Party nomination for president in 1988.

When Mr Menem resigned as president, he was followed by formal conduct investigations and saw some of his key decisions overturned.

In 2005, Argentina’s Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Menems’ amnesty for military officials was unconstitutional. General Jorge Videla and other leaders of the 1976-83 junta were later convicted of crimes against humanity and imprisoned.

In 2013, Mr Menem was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in a scheme to smuggle Argentine weapons into Ecuador and Croatia in the early 1990s, a time when those countries were under an international arms embargo. Two years later, Mr. Menem received a four-year sentence for embezzling public funds during his presidency. But he remained a free man because until then he had been elected senator of the province of La Rioja, a post that secured him immunity from imprisonment.

Another black dot was Mr. Menems misuse of a government investigation into the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300. It was the deadliest act of terrorism in the history of the countries, but the crime was never solved.

Towards the end of his life, Mr. Menem provided food for gossip magazines. At age 73, he gave birth to a child with Bolocco before they divorced in 2009. A son by his first wife, Carlos Menem Jr., died in a helicopter crash in 1995.