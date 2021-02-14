Libby Squire killer Pawel Relowicz obsessed with chasing women

A North Yorkshire butcher who raped and killed Libby Squire led a doubly sick life, unknown to his family and friends.

Pawel Relowicz was jailed this week for 27 years for the murder of a Hull University student in February 2019.

The murder of the 21-year-old was the culmination of Relowicz’s sweet and depraved secret life involving the pursuit of women, reports The Mirror.

The father of two would disappear for hours at night after telling his wife Jagoda he was going for a jog.

In fact, Relowicz, who worked for a butcher in Malton, would enjoy frequent voyeurism by looking through the windows of student dormitories and committing public sexual acts.

In July 2017, the 26-year-old put his head through an open window to see a couple having sex. Relowicz later stole two houses, leaving a used condom in one and stealing sex toys.

But for Hull’s close Polish community, Relowicz was a family man who enjoyed fishing, going to the gym, playing football, and cleaning local beaches with his metal detector.





Speaking for the first time, a friend told The Mirror that Relowicz:

Went to dating applications to find a woman as soon as he arrived in the UK

He mocked his wife for prostitutes

Wandering the streets behind the dark women who follow

He would disappear for hours leaving his wife to call his friends, for fear that he would not have affairs.

The friend said: “it ‘s still hard to believe, he had two completely different lives.

“He looked like a normal guy with two little boys who worked hard and was good at his job.

“I feel confused because the Pawel I knew was not the one Id imagined he could do something so horrible.”

Yet Relowicz tracked down Ms. Squire drunk and desperate through the streets of Hull before convincing or forcing her into his silver Astra.

Running him to the playgrounds two minutes away, which he had previously pulled out, he raped her and pushed her dead or dying into the Hull River.

Her body was found seven weeks later at the Humber estuary.

The friend told how he was acquainted with co-workers and was considered a quiet family man who barely drank drinks.

He said: Hed played football every time and again he was always on goal because he was a bit chubby and did not like to run up and down.



Relowicz had already told friends that he had chosen a girl the night Libby disappeared, but denied she was her.

He told a student he took tried with him and scratched his face when he told her to get out of his car. He told another that she had tried to undress herself.

When he moved to England from rural Poland, Relowicz already had a boyfriend in his former country, but she threw him out right after.

He met his wife Jagoda on a dating website in 2016. According to friends, they only met once or twice on trips back to Poland before she joined him in a small terrace house in Hull.

Neighbors described them as calm, with one saying: “She only knocked on the door once to ask about the electricity meter. It was a normal block that didn’t say much.”

His friend said: “He loved his children and never said a bad word about his wife …

“When he disappeared, Jagoda called out to all his friends.

She was suspicious that something was happening, but she could never guess what. I think she thought he had a connection.

He said Jagoda was destroyed when Relowicz was arrested in August 2019.

His friend said: I asked her why she was taken by the police and she said: It’s bad, please do not ask.

I saw pictures of Libby when she disappeared, but I never thought to talk to Pawel about it. Why would I do that?

It was sad but it was just a story on paper for me. Why would I ever combine two and two like that?

Jagoda, 26, has since returned to Poland with a new partner, with whom he has a daughter.

His girlfriend said: “When she went to see Pawel in prison he said he visited prostitutes during their marriage.”

He thinks the bad act may have been revenge for her new relationship, adding: “He always dreamed of having a little girl and then Jagoda had one with someone else.”

After Relowicz was convicted Friday in Sheffield Crown Court, Libbys mother Lisa, 49, said of her anxiety.

She said: I really want to die so I can be with my daughter. Silently I cry out in pain and beg to be reunited.