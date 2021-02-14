30th Annual Memorial March for Missing Women Killed in Vancouver Sunday





For the 30th year in a row, families of missing and murdered women, community members and supporters will gather at Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to march in their honor. The annual Women’s Remembrance March has been held since 1992, when community members gathered to mark the murder of a woman on Powell Street. Read more: Large crowds gather for Vancouver Women’s Memorial March amid Indigenous rights protests “Out of this sense of hopelessness and anger came an annual Valentine’s Day march to express compassion, community and care for all women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, Coast Salish, according to organizers.









1:02 Annual Women’s Memorial March at Vancouver DTES





Vancouver’s Annual Women’s Memorial March DTES February 14, 2018

Organizers say indigenous women continue to be disproportionately represented among missing and murdered women, with “minimal action to no action” to address the systematic nature of gender-based violence. Trends The surgeon rescues the ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ who sealed her hair with super glue

Britney Spears’s father loses court offer to retain full control of her conservatory The story goes down the ad Organizer Juanita Desjarlais said the event takes on a new significance this year, with women facing higher levels of violence amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But the core issues remain the same, something she said is disappointing after 30 years of trying to bring the issue to the fore. “To be honest, it is very sad,” she said, adding that recommendations from BC and national investigations into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls have not yet been adequately implemented. “When we look at other areas of Vancouver, we say West End for example, and someone disappears from there we see 50 officers deployed, we see a full investigation going on. “And when a woman is killed or someone is killed here in Downtown Eastside or an indigenous woman, there is no good answer.” Read more: ‘No evidence’ to support social media rumors about loss of women in BC, police say Desjarlais said there was also a tangible feeling among the community that police across the region have minimized women’s experiences and reports of suspicious or threatening incidents in recent months. Last week, the RCMP faced harsh reactions for their response to similar reports circulating on social media. The event includes a rally on Main and Hastings streets, where family members speak in remembrance. The story goes down the ad READ MORE:The Women’s Memorial March commemorates victims of DTES violence A march continues, continuing through the neighborhoods and stopping to mark the places where women were last seen or found. Organizers say the COVID-19 protocols are in place and people are expected to wear masks and practice physical distancing. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







