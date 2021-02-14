International
The military imposes full control over Myanmar in an overnight strike
By nightfall in Myanmar came terror.
In cities across the country on Sunday evening, armored vehicles were moving, along with trucks loaded with camouflaged soldiers. Security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd. Troops surrounded the homes of government employees who had dared to join a nationwide civil disobedience campaign. Politicians, activists and journalists walked away, turning off their phones as they disappeared into the shadows, hoping to overtake the men who came after them.
I have suffered from military dictatorship earlier in my life, said Ma Tharaphe, a government accountant who, like many other civil servants, boycotted work to demand that the country’s civilian leadership be allowed to return almost two weeks after a military coup. . But now I feel scared. Tonight will be a real nightmare.
As the generals staged a coup on February 1, overthrowing an elected government and returning the country to military rule, they showed their full strength on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, ambassadors from many Western nations, including the United States, posted a statement warning coup plotters to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.
We support the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy, freedom, peace and prosperity, the statement added. The world is watching.
Since taking power by the armies, millions of people have joined street protests and a civil disobedience movement aimed at crippling the work of the government.
The days were filled with challenging protests as motorcyclists, bodybuilders, students, women in ball gowns and even golden retriever lovers gathered to demand the exit of a military man who had controlled Myanmar for nearly half a century before t ‘handed over power to a civilian government in 2015.
On Sunday morning, hackers attacked a state media website, damaging it with triple ultimatums: We want democracy! Reject the military coup! Justice for Myanmar!
The soft and eye-catching face of Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who commanded the coup, has been damaged many times in posters and online.
But the nights have brought fear. On Saturday evening, the Council of State Administration, the Orwellian name chosen by the coup-makers, announced that it was removing basic civil liberties, allowing indefinite detention and police to search homes with impunity. Arrest warrants were issued for veteran democracy activists who had already spent years in prison.
On Saturday evening, residents of Yangon and Mandalay, the two largest cities, watched in horror as unidentified men lit fires to shake neighborhoods and ran. Police raids linked protesters and politicians alike. The day before, the prisons had been emptied of 23,000 prisoners in a mass amnesty. There is now room to spare to imprison people in what for decades has felt like a prison state.
By Sunday night, armored vehicles were passing through city streets, bringing more threat. In Sittwe and Mawlamyine, cities in the far west and east, armored vehicles patrolled with soldiers stationed at gun turrets. People in Myanmar now refer to these evenings of sleep deprivation and fear as a kind of psychological warfare.
In Myitkyina, a city in the north, security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd that had gathered to protest the takeover of a power station.
Now, I’m afraid of what will happen tonight because they can cut off electricity and do whatever they want, said U Than Naing, an employee of the local power company.
Citizen Services of US Embassies in Yangon cicerone that there are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of interruption of telecommunications overnight between 1 am and 9 am
At 1 o’clock in the morning, the internet services, indeed, ceased.
The military cut off most of the internet while organizing Putch on February 1, arresting dozens of civilians, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of the nations whose National League for Democracy was elected in two major victories. The generals cut off telecommunications networks again a few days later and ordered bans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For the protesters, who have been organizing through encrypted messaging services and commercial footage of arrests and civil disobedience campaigns, the reality of another internet outage brought more concern.
On Sunday, U Min Ko Naing, a former protesting student who spent his youth in jail, posted a video on Facebook after hiding behind an arrest warrant the day before.
Last night, at the same time in different parts of the country, you could all have faced terror, he said, referring to the emergence of unidentified troublemakers in cities across Myanmar. It’s actually a trick. They are used as bait to incite anger among people.
Mr Min Ko Naing urged workers to continue their strikes. The economy is paralyzed as bank employees, doctors, civil servants and others have refused to work for the Council of State Administration.
The most important thing is the civil disobedience movement, so that civil servants do not go to work, he said. This week is the most important week.
On Sunday evening, the military intelligence unit issued a statement explaining the sudden military build-up in cities across the country.
Security forces will conduct security day and night for the public to sleep peacefully in the community, the statement said.
In Naypyidaw, the army built to order from the capital, government employees watched from their windows the soldiers who came to surround them.
Ms Tharaphe, the accountant, said the bodies had not yet reached her home, but she was waiting for them. Her toddler was in bed; she was not
Anything can happen, they can kill us anonymously, she said. I’m sure I can not sleep tonight.
