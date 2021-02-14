The military imposes full control over Myanmar in an overnight strike

By nightfall in Myanmar came terror.

In cities across the country on Sunday evening, armored vehicles were moving, along with trucks loaded with camouflaged soldiers. Security forces fired rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at a crowd. Troops surrounded the homes of government employees who had dared to join a nationwide civil disobedience campaign. Politicians, activists and journalists walked away, turning off their phones as they disappeared into the shadows, hoping to overtake the men who came after them.

I have suffered from military dictatorship earlier in my life, said Ma Tharaphe, a government accountant who, like many other civil servants, boycotted work to demand that the country’s civilian leadership be allowed to return almost two weeks after a military coup. . But now I feel scared. Tonight will be a real nightmare.

As the generals staged a coup on February 1, overthrowing an elected government and returning the country to military rule, they showed their full strength on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, ambassadors from many Western nations, including the United States, posted a statement warning coup plotters to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.