Skating rudders catch a rare chance to hit icy canals





THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Dutch people who like to skate on Sunday had a rare chance of hitting the canals on Sunday as they freeze for the first time in almost three years. Some however hit the ice a little hard, taking the obstacles that brought them to the hospital despite a formal plea to spare emergency emergency services. In Amsterdam, dozens of skaters took over Prinsengracht, a iconic canal in downtown on Sunday, even though the ice was not thick enough in all places. At least one person penetrated, but was able to make him safe without assistance, local media reported. Prime Minister Mark Rutte had warned against mass skating to avoid the risk of Covid-19 spreading as well as damage that could block hospital emergency rooms. But in Kinderdijk, western Holland, dozens set up their skates for a spin near the windmills often seen on postcards and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. “Most people are usually still in bed one Sunday at this time. But this ice is so beautiful, it’s a fever, it catches you and you have to go out and go skating,” said Cok Hartkoorn, 71, who looked in from the canal bank. “It may not happen again for a few years. You should take the opportunity when you can.” Marleen Bouman, 49, added: “Skating is so good because we are all in it together. We are out, we are moving. In these difficult times of the crown it is a rarity.” – Dutch Tradition – Skating, like cycling, is a Dutch tradition, and almost everyone is said to have a pair of skates ready when the canals freeze. Many had hoped that a popular competition, the Elfstedentocht, or Eleven Cities Race, would be held for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century this year. But Rutte said skating should be limited to couples under anti-coronavirus restrictions. Last held in 1997, the ultra-endurance marathon follows a grueling 200-kilometer (125-mile) route along the northern province of Friesland, and its completion is considered a true test of character. Despite not being held, emergency rooms were twice as busy as usual on Saturday as people showed up with broken arms and other injuries sustained during the fall, medical staff associations noted on Twitter. A cold snap over a week will end on Monday and many municipalities have warned it will soon be time to get out of the ice.







