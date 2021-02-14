Farewell to the veteran parliamentarian

KN Pandita

Rajya Sabha or the Upper House of Parliament witnessed an unprecedented significant farewell event given to Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the opposition (Kong), who along with three other co-parliamentarians will retire after completing their term. their next week.

Farewell to a retired MP is a routine business in a parliament and speakers from the treasury as well as opposition banks show normal civilization and courtesy to retired members so that they can go home with sweet and enviable memories after serving the nation .

But the farewell to Azad, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, especially by the Prime Minister, was unprecedented. The way Azad’s career and contribution as a representative of the people was mentioned by the Prime Minister cleared many misunderstandings from the minds of the members present at home and the millions of compatriots watching the discussions.

There was so much civilization, politeness and emotionalism on both sides that one wondered if this is the same auspicious place where members of the government and opposition usually exchange angry and intimidating words when debating a motion or analyzing an issue. The solemn respect that emanated from each side makes one believe that, despite all the sharpness and fury with which the halls ring during debates, there is a great and enduring concern that monitors the trend and it is in the service of the nation.

While paying tribute to Azad for his long parliamentary career and the vast and rich fund of experience he has gained, the Prime Minister recalled with nostalgia several incidents that showed how he treated Azad with respect and love. While some of these memories referred to the tragic events of the past, the Prime Minister was shocked by the emotions and as a human being, he could not help stopping the tears that flowed down. He said that Azad was an institution of his own and the country will always feel proud of the contribution he has made in various capacities.

In response, Azad was as overwhelmed by emotions as the Prime Minister. He said he had seen five prime ministers and four presidents. He did not utter a single word saying that he had played a crucial role in interacting with many major politicians in the country in resolving issues of national interest. He felt that this was the best part of his service to the nation. He spoke of the great tragedy that has befallen the Kashmir Pandit community although during his long tenure as Center Cabinet Minister or J&K Prime Minister or as MP and opposition leader he never uttered a single word to reassure the sufferings of this unfortunate community are set aside while praying for their cause. Maybe he had to go under the command of the Supreme Command of Congress.

As these courtesies were exchanged between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, who, in the phraseology of political science is considered the shadow prime minister, another aspect of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s career was coming to light layer by layer. For about a year or so, Azad was not enjoying a central status in the composition of the Supreme Command of Congress. No one knows the exact reason, but everyone knows that from day one he remained extremely loyal to the powerful Indian ruling house. Perhaps the noises within Congress created by youth aspirants resulting in the election policy of being elected by the High Command that bypassed merit and other criteria could have disappointed Azad and more than a dozen like-minded associates in the upper echelons of Congress. This had culminated in a letter written by 22 senior Congressmen, including Azad, to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

It is also true that the signatories of the letter in question felt that Congress was moving towards authoritarian culture and their sound voice was going unheard. They would like to link this phenomenon to election results which did not show any improvement in the performance of Congress, especially in rural areas.

Azad knows that all the signatories of the letter have fallen from grace. But his case is somewhat miserable. His long and faithful adherence to the Nehru-Gandhi ruling house had to be treated particularly. Maybe he feels insulted and weakened.

About two months ago, newspapers reported Azad’s exclusive meeting with Prime Minister Modi. No one knows what happened between them. Any uninterested person would conclude that this could be a courtesy meeting between two leaders who have a long relationship between them. Azad had softened his criticism of the NDA Government and even praised some of the measures he had taken. We are aware that within the opposition there are people with independent opinion who have privately expressed disgust from some senior Congress leaders who list the wrong thinking and wrong actions of Congress.

We are aware that Congress in cooperation with several leftists and other opposition leaders in parliament developed a culture of opposition to each and everything of the NDA Government proposed by improving the economic and social conditions of the people. In disrupting the home business, in creating a mess, in making fabricated statements, in casting muffled abuses on the BJP, and in distorting the facts, Congress left no stone unturned. Its leader coined the disgusting phrase “chowkidar chor hai” to embarrass the Prime Minister of India. No public leader worth his salt, who belongs to any party, will go down to such depths. We are sure that Azad would never be a supporter of such a perverted ideology. These things must have weighed on his mind.

In the context of the 2015 state assembly elections, Mufti Muhammad Saeed had categorically stated that the Prime Minister of the State should be a Muslim and from the valley. In the coalition government that Congress formed with the PDP, a mandate-sharing agreement was agreed. Mufti Saeed ended his 3-year term and then Azad became the Congress Prime Minister of the alliance government. He had barely finished a year when the Mufti pulled the carpet under his feet and the Government fell. This incident shows how the mindset of Kashmir-based leadership works. We have noticed that over the course of a year or so, while Azad has been seen and heard less on television and radio, his counterbalance Saifu’d-Din Soz has been vocal in his criticism of the NDA administration and the support of separatists and Kashmir hardliners, something that suits the Supreme Command of Congress.

Azad’s early meeting with Modin, the signing of a letter from 22 senior members of Congress, and his silent distancing from the camera of Congress are clear indications that he is dissatisfied with his position in Congress. In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the designation of constituencies is underway despite Farooq and Co. declaring their non-cooperation with the Commission. However, the demarcation will be done to follow the elections at UT. Azad has his electorate through race in the previous race until Rajya Sabha’s membership was neck to neck and he being extremely experienced in the Indian electoral mechanism, managed to win the seat. A man with his experience, knowledge and maneuverability will be an asset to a nationalist government that is now in power in New Delhi. The Prime Minister has already hinted.

