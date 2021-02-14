International
‘I do not feel I am 100 years old, it is not different from yesterday,’ former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion celebrates turning one hundred years old
TORONTO – Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is celebrating a big moment today, turning 100 years old.
On Sunday morning, the centenarian was greeted by students and parents from Philopateer Christian College who organized a birthday trip to the McCallions Mississauga residence.
The group released letters, signs, a pink birthday cake and a large birthday banner in celebration of McCallions’s big day as they wore masks and tried to physically distance themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCallion said the outdoor gathering was a special pleasure on her Valentine’s Day birthday.
That means so much. In fact, I certainly did not expect such a thing. I thought, 100th birthday, I was 99 last year. I thought, oh another 100th [birthday celebration] and what? But it was really great, she told CP24 on Sunday afternoon outside her home.
It just has been such an exciting day in my life. I would certainly not forget it.
Staff and students from the school celebrate every McCallions birthday to honor and recognize the iconic politician.
Hazel McCallion is an excellent leader. A great female leader and one who knew how to stand up for all is right and run a great city like Mississauga, said Phoebe Wasfi, director of Philopateer Christian College.
Bringing students and getting them to see a Canadian hero celebrating such a big moment, her 100th birthday, is very important to us, she added.
Yesterday, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, along with first responders, took a car ride outside McCallions House and unveiled a giant ice sculpture for her 100th birthday which currently stands on her front lawn.
Festive pink flamingos and birthday signs can also be seen scattered outside her property.
While turning 100 is a significant historical moment, McCallion said it feels no different than yesterday.
I feel great. I do not feel that I am 100 years old, it does not change more than yesterday. But it was a very exciting day with all the people and students who came to wish me a 100th birthday. It was just amazing, the answer I got, she said.
Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford also stopped by to wish McCallion a happy birthday.
“I think [she’s the] icon of Canada, there will be no one like Hazel anymore. “It will last another 100 years,” Ford said.
“I love her, she is a mentor and she has taught me so much and she is always there for everyone,” he added.
McCallion, who has been nicknamed Hurricane Hazel for her outspoken political style, ended her 36-year reign as mayor of Mississauga in 2014.
Although it has been six years since she left politics, McCallion said she continues to be busy participating in several boards, including Revera, which owns and operates long-term facilities and pensions across the country.
Since I retired in 2014, I am on a number of boards and all of our meetings are from Zoom. And I contribute to organizations that want me to support them in the city, she said.
I have made many videos in my backyard this year for worthy causes in Mississauga. And so I’m very happy to be involved, and that they want me to be involved, she added.
Despite the world enduring a pandemic for almost a year, McCallion remains optimistic and positive about the future.
You just have to take it every day every day. I get up in the morning and get up with a positive attitude, which I think is a lot. We need to be positive today and because of the pandemic because it is so negative. All the news is negative saying how many people have been affected by this horrible virus, she said.
McCallion also urged people to obey public health recommendations because only humans can overcome and resolve the virus.
The solution to the pandemic is not the politicians who are doing their best, nor even the medical professionals, who are also doing their best. It is up to people to check the virus to make sure they follow the rules, she said.
As McCallion reflected on her legacy, she said she hopes she will be remembered for providing the resources needed for the people of Mississippi.
Good, [ I want to be] remembered for building a city. Not only, [I had] excellent staff, excellent advisors and I hope they remind me of the many facilities we have provided in town for the people. Because my motto when I ran as mayor of Streetsville and mayor of Mississauga, I always said planning and development for it [the] people.
Mayor Bonnie Crombie will host an online party for McCallion tonight at 7:30 that will include greetings and birthday shows.
Below are some birthday tweets to McCallion:
