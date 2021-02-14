International
Covid 19 coronavirus: Eight border crossings set up and operational as Auckland begins premature blockade
Drivers have been warned to expect long delays as police cross highway points around the perimeter of Auckland to enforce increased travel restrictions.
The change in alarm levels from 1 to 3 overnight has seen the re-emergence of difficult criteria for road traffic in and out of the region.
Large queues are now forming around Mercer with traffic blocked for several miles along most of the Waikato Highway just as Pokeno is heading south.
There are significantly shorter queues at other checkpoints throughout the region.
All inter-regional trips to and from Auckland are now restricted to essential movements until Wednesday at 11.59 p.m.
People wishing to cross now will have to keep official documentation issued by government departments.
Eight checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland will stop vehicles and interrogate drivers, ensuring that there is no non-essential movement through the region.
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning people crossing the border that they will have to wait.
“Please wait for delays at State Highway police checkpoints operating 24/7 both in the north and south of Auckland every day until alarm levels change.
“If you are traveling for essential purposes, or have received an exemption for travel, please be patient at checkpoints with expected queues.
“Allow extra time for your trip and make sure you have the necessary supporting documentation for the presentation ready to help alleviate delays,” the agency said.
This time the borders have been shifted from the August blockade, where checkpoints were in Wellsford in the north and Bombay Hills in the south.
The last checkpoints are at Brynderwyn at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 12 at the north end and south at Meremere on State Highway 1 (connected north, on Oram Rd) and Mercer (south, at Koheroa Rd) on the Highway State Road 1 and Mangatawhiri (at Koheroa Rd) on State Road 2.
It is causing a degree of confusion with residents living in redefined checkpoints in Waikato and Northland unsure whether they are at level two or three.
Police say they will be very visible throughout the region to provide security and educate people and make sure they are aware of the restrictions imposed.
Commissioner Andrew Coster said this was not new territory for police or the public and the lessons learned from the last time had allowed staff to mobilize quickly to respond to changing alarm levels.
“We will continue to work with a graduate response, starting with education. We are again demanding that the public be safe and adhere to the alarm level restrictions for their region.
“In Auckland, we will continue to be visible and provide security for the community and for checkpoints around the borders of the Super City region.”
Those who need to cross the border will have to seek permission with the Unite Against Covid-19 government on the travel warning website will be severely restricted.
People are told to apply for an official business travel document.
“Exceptions will be limited to critical activities only. Requests must meet the criteria and many applications will not be approved,” the website advises.
For those who want to travel across the border for a personal matter, the form will be processed by the Ministry of Health.
People are advised to check if they have the right to travel between different areas of the country.
