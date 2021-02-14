The Czechs declare a state of emergency to maintain the restrictions





The Czech Republic, a nation of 10.7 million, has had more than 1 million confirmed cases, with 18,143 deaths. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, its rate of 915 new cases confirmed per 100,000 people in the last two weeks is the second worst per capita in the EU with 27 countries after Portugal. The country has also faced an increase in a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus, the first found in Britain, which scientists now say is more deadly than the original virus. The Czech Republic’s three most affected counties, on the border with Germany and Poland, are under a complete blockade. The number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days is higher than 1,100. Despite the dire situation, some lawyers and politicians, including Milos Vystrcil, the president of the Senate, say the move by governments violates the country’s Constitution. The government denies it, saying its legal advisers support such a solution. I am really pleased that common sense has won, said Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The current state of emergency would have expired on Sunday. The government can use other legal options to restore some coronavirus restrictions, but not all. Without the state of emergency, bars, restaurants and cafes could reopen on Monday, utility businesses could resume, the overnight curfew would end and the ban on more than two people gathering in public would be lifted. We can not allow that to happen, Babis said. The government warned that restrictions are needed to keep countries from exploding from deteriorating and causing the health system to collapse. The Sunday movement comes at the request of leaders of all 14 Czech regions, who say they do not have enough power to fight the pandemic. “I want to thank the governors, who understand that it is very important for us to do our utmost to protect the lives of our citizens,” Babis said. The governors also called for changes in governments ‘approach to the pandemic, including a massive testing of state-funded employees, a gradual return of children to schools in March, and new legislation that would define states’ responsibilities in fighting the pandemic. Babis also said his government will meet with the opposition on Tuesday to discuss further steps. The lower house still has the right to reject the step of governments. Germany on Sunday implemented tighter border controls on its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria in the province of Tyrol in a bid to stop the spread of more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/Und UndingingtheOutbreak Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

