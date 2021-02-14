New Zealand on alert after family tests positive for COVID-19: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





footprint Mark Tantrum / Getty Images Mark Tantrum / Getty Images After a family of three in New Zealand’s largest city tested positive for COVID-19, the city of Auckland has gone into a jam and the whole country is on high alert. In one television address On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country was taking a “preliminary approach that has served us so well as a country”. With only 2,330 confirmed cases and 25 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, the island nation has been one of the most successful countries in the world in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. This has been mainly due to its rapid and mandatory countermeasures whenever a new virus is detected. Most new cases are detected in travelers arriving at the border, who are placed in quarantine to prevent the spread of the community. But no one in the infected family had traveled recently and authorities are investigating how the infection may have occurred. This is the first new locally transmitted report of the virus per week. A mother, father and daughter living in South Auckland tested positive and were transferred to quarantine, officials said. A fourth family member was experiencing symptoms but had tested negative for the virus. The mother works at LSG Sky Chefs, officials said, handling laundry from international flights. “As we continue to explore all possible sources of transmission for these cases, we will have a particularly close interest in this workplace because of its apparent boundary links,” said Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, one of the country’s top health officials. After meeting Sunday night, the country’s Cabinet decided to move Auckland to “Alarm Level 3” the country’s second highest alarm level for three days. During that time, officials will be involved in a testing campaign to determine if the virus has spread. Auckland residents are required to stay at home where possible and abide by the rules of social distancing. Many businesses will be closed, such as libraries, museums, gyms and cinemas. A border will be set up around Auckland, but people will be able to cross the border taking an exemption from the government, Ardern said. The rest of the site now goes to “Alert Level 2” at the same time. This requires physical distancing, greater retention of data from businesses and a mandatory mask worn on public transport. Mass gatherings will be limited to 100 people. “We have destroyed the virus before and we will do it again,” Ardern said. “We have a plan that works for our 5 million team, and you have shown it from time to time.”

