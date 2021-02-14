Justice for the Palestinians can unlock peace in the Middle East

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hold documents after attending the signing of the Abrahamic Agreements. (File / AFP)

It is clear that the Palestinian issue has lost its centrality in the Arab world. There was a time when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was indistinguishable from the broad definition of an Arab-Israeli dimension, but that is no longer the case. Whatever the reasons, this is not a healthy situation: In the long run, there can be no peace in the region without a just solution that takes into account the rights of Palestinians.

The height of the impact on the situation of the Palestinians was probably in 2009, when the consequences of a brutal Israeli war in Gaza divided the Arab world. The Arab League itself split into two separate meetings: An urgent meeting of the radicals was held in Doha, with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as the guest of honor and attended mainly by Hezbollah, Hamas and Bashar Assad; and an economic summit in Kuwait shortly afterwards, where King Abdullah called for reconciliation with Assad.

The Saudi rift with Assad was over the assassination of Rafik Hariri and the rapprochement was over the issue of Palestine, for which no one could have been on the wrong side at the time. Contrast this with recent years, such as when the US relocated its embassy to Jerusalem with no reaction from the Arab sage.

Palestinian leaders bear some of the responsibility for the current situation. Over the years, they have removed much of the Arab world from the cause by being on the wrong side. From trying to overthrow King Hussein in Jordan to destabilizing Lebanon, supporting Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait and opposing the Camp David deal with Egypt and the current rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf states. No one understands their position towards Syria and they are also out of harmony with their population.

A leadership crisis, stalemate in negotiations and internal divisions between Arabs and Palestinians are just part of the problem. The world has changed dramatically in the last 10 years and so have the demands of many of Palestine’s younger generation: The emphasis is now more on equal rights and justice, while internationalizing support through the Boycott, Relocation and Sanctions movement. This has replaced the pursuit of an armed war and the use of violence. Such a change in the narrative, with all its shortcomings, should be seen as a positive development.

Simply causes can attract the support of the worst kind of those who use tragedy to advance their goals. The injustice done to the Palestinians for more than 70 years should not be allowed to be exploited by the Resistance Axis in support of tyrannical regimes, criminal organizations and a perpetual war agenda. The best way to fight them is to resolve the issues in which they play. It is the equivalent of legalizing cannabis and other drugs to pull the carpet under the feet of illegal cartels.

Even in Israel there is a peace camp that demands justice and an end to the occupation. In the Arab world, there is a war camp and an apathy camp and this will turn into a late effect. The rightful cause of the Palestinians is not only the prerogative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Assad regime, Hezbollah and Hamas.

More serious is the perceived ambiguity towards the tragedy in Syria; there can be no zero-sum game between the rights of Syrians and Palestinians. The support of the Assad regime by so-called anti-imperialist advocates among the Palestinians is really alarming and very damaging to them. The gravity of this contradiction was summed up in a tweet by Syrian-Mauritanian activist Nasser Weddady during the 2014 Gaza War, which coincided with the use of chemical weapons, barrel bombs and hunger strikes against civilians in Syria: on the identity of the child before expressing inat.

Nine months from now, in October this year, will be the 30th anniversary of the Madrid Peace Conference. I was young then and most of today’s Arabs had not yet been born. The world was also a very different country in 1991. Madrid was the last conference attended by the USSR before its collapse, Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali was barely established as president of Tunisia, Libya was under Muammar Gaddafi, Egypt under Hosni Mubarak, Hafez Assad was at the height of his influence after destroying Hama, and Saddam Hussein was still busy killing his own people after crushing the March and April uprisings that year. America had liberated Kuwait, proclaimed a new world order, and dial-up internet and cable TV were a novelty.

However, as far as the Palestinians are concerned, we are still repeating the same things and we are nowhere near a satisfactory result. The two-state solution is there; Even 30 years of negotiations will only take us away from him.

There is now an opportunity to use the power created by the Abraham agreements and the agreement of the Gulf Cooperation Council to turn the page and move forward. The new US administration needs to understand that the way to deal with Iran is not through appeasement. The pursuit of peace in the region is the best antidote to the pursuit of a permanent war. This is how the problems of the Middle East should be viewed: In a comprehensive view with two opposing narratives and agendas.

Peace throughout the region includes Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine, especially Gaza. All are conflicts in which there is Iranian involvement through representatives who consider it a single conflict and not a series of unrelated issues. The fight against terrorism against Daesh and the IRGC, as well as the pursuit of freedom and human rights, are also linked to these conflicts, and the Palestinian issue is what connects them all.

Nadim Shehadi is the executive director of the LAU Headquarters and Academic Center in New York and an associate of Chatham House in London.

