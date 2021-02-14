Former brilliant Argentine leader Menem dies at 90

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Former Argentine Flamboyant President Carlos Menem died on Sunday at the age of 90 after suffering from long-term health problems, incumbent President Alberto Fernandez announced in a tweet.

Photo Photo: Argentine presidential candidate Carlos Menem stands in front of a giant poster of former President Juan Domingo Peron as he shakes thousands of followers at River Plate Stadium during his last campaign rally in Buenos Aires on April 24, 2003. REUTERS / Rickey Rogers / Photo File

Menem led a tabloid personal life as he pushed Argentina into an economic boom, but his two-term presidency 1989-1999 collapsed under the weight of corruption scandals and he spent years plotting a possible comeback.

With his black hair manna and gray side burns, Menem at his peak entertained the Rolling Stones at his mansion and placed Argentina on the international stage, sending troops to the Gulf War and Bosnia.

“Above all, he leaves us with the memories of a good person, whom I will remember with much love,” former President Mauricio Macri wrote on Twitter.

Menem died at 11:20 a.m. (1420 GMT) after weeks in the hospital of a urinary tract infection, heart problems and other health issues.

His body will be laid to rest in the capital building before being buried in an Islamic cemetery in Buenos Aires province.

Menem won re-election after privatizing shaky state-owned enterprises into a massive transformation of Argentine institutions in the early 1990s and the economy flourished.

But he left office under a cloud – accused of corruption and carrying out illegal arms deals in 1991 and 1995 with Croatia and Ecuador.

Ten years later, he was cleared of arms smuggling charges, but Menem could never dispel the widely held suspicion that he was involved in shady relationships even if he had never been convicted.

The son of a Syrian immigrant lawyer in La Rioja province, 750 miles (1,200 km) west of Buenos Aires, Menem became active in the Peronist party in the 1950s and 1960s and visited party founder Juan Peron in exile in Spain in 1964.

He served as governor of La Rioja from 1973-1976.

After a 1976 military coup Menem was arrested and imprisoned for five years, time he devoted to planning his bid for the presidency.

After his release he was re-elected governor twice more.

A charismatic speaker who favored silk and elegant linen suits, Menem saw himself as the descendant of his political mentor, Peron, who died in 1974 after returning from exile.

As some Peronist leaders struggled to get the split party on a calming middle ground, Menem revived the political boss, or party origin, union leaders seeking and rallying extreme factions from the left and right to win the 1988 party beginnings.

ROLDI DOLLAR

Under Menem, Argentina finally emerged from the polarization of the Dirty War dictatorship of 1976-1983 during which up to 30,000 suspected dissidents were killed. He pardoned military chiefs and guerrilla leaders on both sides of the conflict.

He inherited an economy laden with rampant inflation, and although he had run on a populist platform, he began selling state-owned companies and enacting free market reforms that transformed the economy and garnered praise from Washington and international lenders.

He also approved the controversial one-to-one peso currency peg with the dollar.

His policies were praised as the economy grew strongly in the early 1990s, but he was later blamed for high unemployment, corruption, and excessive spending that took away the benefits that his market economy policy may have brought.

A year after becoming president he had a tough separation from his wife, Zulema Yoma, who was unhappy with his lifestyle and commitment to fast cars, golf and glamor. Menem ousted him from the presidential residence in front of television cameras.

His daughter, Zulemita, remained close to him after the separation, serving as his first lady, though they later clashed over his second wife, former Miss Chilean Civerse Cecilia Bolocco, who was 35 years younger se ai.

The marriage ended in divorce in 2011, a few years after he and Bolocco admitted they were separated. Chilean and Mexican media had published photos of her embracing another man.

FOLLOWS WITH RETURN

Menem wanted to run for a third term but the courts ruled he could not and economic and political chaos fell in Argentina shortly after he stepped down.

His chosen successor was knocked down by street protests, and the other leader knocked down the Menems coin as the country plunged into a miserable debt and a deep 2001-2002 recession that plunged millions into poverty.

Despite allegations of arms trafficking and corruption, most of which were dismissed, Menem received the most votes in the 2003 first round presidential election.

He withdrew from the second round when polls showed he would lose to Nestor Kirchner, a rival candidate of the Peronist factions, in a big mess.

In self-imposed exile at Bolocco’s luxury apartment in Santiago, Chile, Menem hosted union leaders and plotted his return to power.

“With the last breath I take I will stay in politics,” he told Reuters in a 2004 interview.

He eventually returned to Argentina when judges revoked arrest warrants against him and he was elected to the Senate for his province in 2005 in which he remained until his death.

During his final years, he was investigated and charged with allegations he obstructed an investigation into the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center, Argentina’s deadliest terrorist attack. The case made international headlines in 2015 after a prosecutor investigating the case was found mysteriously dead.

In 2015, he failed to appear on a court date, although he responded to prosecutors’ questions about the case in September 2016, largely saying he did not know or did not remember the answers to their questions, the Argentine state news agency reported. Telam.

Menem had rejected his plans to run for president back in 2007, and he looked weak in the years before his death as his appearances in the Senate became increasingly rare.