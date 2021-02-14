Israeli study reveals 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine





Photograph Photograph: Vials labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Image JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s largest healthcare provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among the 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizers vaccine in the largest country study to date. Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop serious illness from the virus. The comparison was against a group of the same size, with matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine. This unequivocally shows that the Pfizers coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, as it was found to be in the clinical trial, said Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer at Clalits. He added that the data show that the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germanys BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who compiled the national data, said on Sunday that a sharp drop in hospitalization and serious illness previously identified among the first vaccinated age group – aged 60 or over – was seen for the first time in those aged 55 and over. Hospitalizations and serious illnesses were still on the rise in the new groups that started vaccinations weeks later. Israel has conducted a rapid distribution of vaccines and its database provides insights into the effectiveness of vaccines and at what point countries can achieve herd immunity. Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Maayan Lubell; Edited by David Goodman

