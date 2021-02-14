International
Israel and Cyprus agree on travel agreement for vaccinated citizens
Israel and Cyprus have agreed in principle on an agreement that allows citizens vaccinated by the two countries’ coronaviruses to travel between them without restrictions as soon as passenger flights resume, the Israeli president said on Sunday.
Israel reached a similar deal with Greece last week as Mediterranean nations seek to revive the pandemic-hit tourism industry.
The ‘green neck’ agreed between the two nations will “allow the resumption of flights between Israel and Cyprus,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement after meeting with Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades.
Rivlin spokesman Jonathan Cummings confirmed to AFP that the ‘green crossing’ would allow people vaccinated from both countries reciprocal travel.
“We hope that soon the epidemiological situation in both our countries will allow us to resume the flow of visitors between Cyprus and Israel,” Anastasiades said, according to the Cypriot government press office.
The Cypriot president later met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but made no immediate statement in their conversation.
The aggressive vaccination campaign in Israel has seen 3.8 million receive the first of two required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 2.4 million have received the second blow.
The country of nine million people, currently easing restrictions after ending the third nationwide blockade this month, is aiming to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 by the end of March.
The connection has also included an unprecedented closure of the airport to everyone except the emergency traffic.
Flights restricted by Israeli airlines El AL and Israir have been allowed to fly to stranded Israelis abroad or to fly those in need of travel for “humanitarian or personal needs”.
Such trips must be approved by an “exception committee” of health and interior ministry officials.
Israel’s coronavirus cabinet on Sunday approved increasing the number of daily passengers to 2,000 and allowing unspecified foreign airlines to participate, a government statement said.
Achievements will be required for quarantine in government-run hotels.
The daily Haaretz reported Sunday that Israel had been under pressure from the United States to allow United Airlines and Delta to transport passengers from the United States.
He said El AL had enjoyed a monopoly on “rescue flights” from the United States since the restrictions were introduced last month.
Sunday’s coronavirus cabinet session also decided the exemptions committee will prepare to work out an expected increase in travel applications.
Israel has recorded 723,038 cases of coronavirus, including 5,368 deaths. The country’s international airport remains closed to all non-emergency travel.
Cyprus has begun cautiously easing its national blockade following a drop in the spread of Covid-19 infections that peaked after Christmas.
The country went into blockade on Jan. 10 for the second time during the pandemic, as daily cases reached a record 907 on Dec. 29, but the infections detected each day are now exceeding just over 100.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text.
