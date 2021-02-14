The Israeli study shows the Pfizer vaccine is 94 percent effective





Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain

Israel’s largest healthcare provider said Sunday a study of more than half a million fully vaccinated Israelis showed that the Pfizer / BioNTech strike provided 94 percent protection against COVID-19. Clalit Health Services said that in an innovative project his researchers tested 600,000 subjects who had received two recommended doses of the US-German Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and the same number of people who had not been cleared. “There was a 94 percent decrease in the rate of symptomatic infection and a 92 percent decrease in the rate of serious illness compared to the 600,000 similar (subjects) who were not vaccinated,” Clalit said in a statement in Hebrew. “The effectiveness of the vaccine is maintained in all age groups, including those aged 70+,” he added. Israel’s mass vaccination campaign has seen 3.8 million people receiving a first dose, while 2.4 million have received a second stroke. The country of nine million people, which is currently easing restrictions imposed during the third nationwide blockade, is aiming to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 by the end of March. “The publication of preliminary results at this stage aims to emphasize to the unvaccinated population that the vaccine is very effective and prevents serious morbidity,” Clal said on Sunday. He added that the study included people who had received the second stroke at least seven days before being tested, and would expand in the future. “With each additional week that passes, we will be able to make the most accurate assessment.” Accuracy would improve as subjects are tested after 14 days or more from the second dose, she said. Israel has so far relied solely on the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, although it holds a small stockpile of the vaccine developed by US biotech firm Moderna. Israel secured multiple supplies of vaccines from Pfizer after reaching a data-sharing agreement with the US manufacturer. The agreement stipulates that the Jewish state, which has one of the most sophisticated medical data systems in the world, will share real-time information with Pfizer on the impact of the vaccine, including advancing towards herd immunity. Clalit is the largest of Israel’s four health care providers, which collectively provide health care to the entire population. They are directly responsible for vaccinations and collecting data on their impact. Follow the latest news on coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) 2021 AFP citation: Israeli study shows Pfizer vaccine 94 percent effective (2021, February 14) taken on February 14, 2021 by https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-israeli-pfizer-vaccine-percent-effective.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos