The separatists headed for the Catalan electoral majority, preliminary results show





BARCELONA (Reuters) – Separatist parties were on their way to Sunday to jointly win enough seats to strengthen their majority in Catalonia’s regional parliament, according to preliminary results with more than 80% of the vote counted. But the Socialists, the ruling party in Spain’s national parliament, led in the popular vote in the parliamentary elections of the Spanish regions, with 23.4% of the vote and 33 seats. Even if the final results confirm the result, it is unlikely to lead to any repetition of the chaotic, short-lived declaration of independence from Spain that occurred in 2017. Tensions have eased and most voters were more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic than independence. The most likely scenario would be for the two main separatist parties to extend their coalition government. The Socialists said, however, they would try to form a government if their voting priority holds, seeking an agreement through the left-wing independence of En Comu Podem. To do so, they would need an impossible alliance with other parties. We believe that change has arrived and will last, said the senior official of the Catalan Socialists, Eva Granados, to TV3. The left-wing separatist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) would take 33 seats in the 135-seat assembly and the Junts 32 of center-right independence, based on the results so far. The far-left separatist party CUP would take nine seats. The far-right Vox party was set to win seats in Catalonia’s regional parliament for the first time, ahead of the People’s Party, Spain’s main conservative party and center-right Ciudadanos. Vox is already the third largest party in the Spanish national parliament. But with the ERC seeing more lawmakers than Junts this time around, it could boost the stability of Spain’s central government. The ERC has secured key votes for the Socialists in the Spanish parliament in exchange for talks on the Catalan political conflict. Election monitors changed their face masks to full personal protective equipment (PPE), including suits, masks, visors, goggles and black garbage bags tied around their legs during the last voting hour, the zombie clock, which was reserved for people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Other pandemic precautions during the day included temperatures taken on arrival, separate entrances and exits, hand gels, and floor markings to ensure social distancing. Reporting by Joan Faus and Jessica Jones; Additional reports by Guillermo Martinez, Jordi Rubio, Nacho Doce and Albert Gea; Written by Ingrid Melander and Jessica Jones; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Alexander Smith and Peter Cooney

