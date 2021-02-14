Annual March honors missing and killed indigenous women in Canada | Indigenous Rights News





On the 30th anniversary of the Vancouver March, lawyers are calling for action to stop violence against indigenous women and girls.

Over 100 people marched through downtown Vancouver, Canada, Sunday afternoon as part of an annual event to honor and remember indigenous women and girls who have been killed and disappeared across the country. Hitting drums and singing, demonstrators walk through downtown downtown on the 30th anniversary of the first such march in Vancouver. The event was broadcast live on Facebook. The first women’s memorial march was held in 1992 in response to the murder of a woman on Powell Street in Vancouver, organizers said in a statement before the event. Out of this sense of hopelessness and anger came an annual Valentine’s Day march to express compassion, community, and care for all women in Vancouvers Downtown Eastside, the Salish Territories of the Insecure Coast. Myrna Cranmer, one of the organizers, told local news outlet The Tyee the impetus behind the march has always been so that family and community are concerned. For decades, indigenous people across Canada have sounded the alarm about disproportionately high levels of violence faced by women, girls, and others in their communities and the inaction of local authorities. A woman holds a sign during the closing ceremony of the National Inquiry into Women and Girls Missing and Killed Places in Gatineau, Quebec, on June 3, 2019 [Chris Wattie/Reuters] The Native American Women’s Association (NWAC) in 2010 documented 582 cases of indigenous women missing or murdered across Canada. Then, in 2014 the Royal Canadian Police (RCMP) reported that nearly 1,200 indigenous women had been killed or disappeared between 1980 and 2012. But lawyers and community members said the real number was much higher. Amid growing calls for accountability and action to stop violence, the Canadian government in 2016 launched a National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls. In its final report in 2019, the investigation found that violence constitutes a racially based Indigenous genocide specifically targeting women, girls and members of the LGBTQ2S + community. Breath is a term used by some indigenous people to express their gender and spiritual identity. This genocide has been empowered by colonial structures directly leading to current increased rates of violence, death and suicide in indigenous populations, the investigation said. Government action plan In a statement Sunday to mark the Vancouver Memorial March, provincial government officials in British Columbia, including Prime Minister John Horgan, vowed to address systematic racism against indigenous peoples in the province. In Canada, indigenous women are three and a half times more likely than non-indigenous women to be targeted by violence and three times more likely than non-indigenous women to be killed by someone they know, they said. Canadian Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett also said the federal government is working to take concrete action to stop this national tragedy and develop a national action plan to implement the recommendations of the investigation. But indigenous advocates and community groups have criticized Ottawa for delays in drafting the action plan. I’m really disappointed in the process because of his absence, NWAC President Lorraine Whitman i tha CBC News in June 2020. But having said that, I hope they start to continue.







