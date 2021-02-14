Strong earthquake in Japan causes landslide, minor injuries (Update)

A landslide caused by a strong earthquake covers a circuit course in Nihonmatsu city, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake shook the earthquake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures of late causing landslides and causing power outages for thousands of people. (Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News via AP)



Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleared clutter and debris in shops and homes after a strong earthquake caused a landslide on a highway, damaging buildings and parts of train lines and causing power outages for thousands of people.





The 7.3 magnitude earthquake late Saturday shook the earthquake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago were hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant.

More than 140 people suffered mostly minor injuries, many of them dropping items and cuts while stepping on broken glass. Three people were confirmed with serious injuries but there were no reports of deaths, said chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato.

Tokyo Electric Power Co., the company that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool the fuel rods consumed near the reactors had been spilled due to the vibrations. But there was no radiation leakage or other irregularities, TEPCO said.

The quake did not cause a tsunami because the epicenter was 55 kilometers (34 miles) deep under the ocean.

Noriko Kamaya, a spokesman for the Japan Meteorological Agency, told a news conference that the quake was considered to be a aftershock of the 2011 9.1 magnitude earthquake.

Collapsed rocks block a road after a strong earthquake hit the city of Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake shook the earthquake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures late Saturday, causing a landslide late Saturday. earth and causing power outages for thousands of people. (Yohei Nishimura / Kyodo News via AP)



Power had been restored by early Sunday, though some bullet-ridden train services were still banned. East Japan Railway Co. said the bullet train on the north coast will be suspended until Monday due to damage to its facility.

Television footage and videos shared on social media showed boxes, books and other items scattered on the floor. In the northern city of Fukushima Soma, a roof on a Buddhist temple collapsed.

Workers were clearing a major coastal highway connecting Tokyo and northern cities where a major landslide occurred. Several other roads were also blocked by rocks.

Saturday’s loud noise less than a month before the 10th anniversary of the 2011 triple disaster was a frightening reminder of the previous tragedy for residents in the region.

“It started with small oscillations, then suddenly became violent,” Yuki Watanabe, a store employee in Minamisoma City in Fukushima, told Asahi newspaper. “I was so scared,” she said, adding that she remembered the 2011 earthquake.

A section of a highway has been blocked by a landslide after an earthquake struck the city, in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan off late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. (Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News via AP)



A section of a highway has been blocked by a landslide after an earthquake struck the city, in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan off late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. (Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News via AP)



Shelter evacuated to a gym as an earthquake struck the area, in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and areas others, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. (Kyodo News through AP)



A large rock lands on a road after an earthquake struck the city, in Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said. (Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News via AP)



A landslide caused by a strong earthquake covers a circuit course in Nihonmatsu city, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake shook the earthquake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures of late causing landslides and causing power outages for thousands of people. (Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News via AP)



Heavy machinery work to remove a landslide blocking the Joban Highway after a strong earthquake hit the city of Soma, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Sunday, February 14, 2021. A strong earthquake shook the earthquake-prone areas of Mukhi prefectures and Fukushima prefectures. late Saturday, setting off landslides and causing power outages for thousands of people. (Yusuke Ogata / Kyodo News through AP)



As she ran outside, she heard the sound of a collision coming from behind the store as glass bottles from the shelves shattered on the floor.

Experts warned of more shocks. Many residents spent the night in evacuation centers, where tents were set up as part of coronavirus protection measures.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, expressed sympathy for those who had suffered damage.

“The government will continue to do its best to respond,” he said.

Protection troops were also mobilized to provide water in some areas.

Earthquake shakes Tokyo region; no tsunami alert was issued

2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.