20 Years Later: Bahrainis Appreciate National Charter of Action, But Many Demand Extended Political Reform

The document restores constitutional order, strengthens economic and social rights, including rights for women

About 98.4% of Bahraini voters approved in a national referendum on 14-15 February 2001 the adoption of the National Charter of Action, a document submitted by then-King Emir Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to end the years-long uprising 1990 and the return of the country to constitutional order.

Today, supporters of the government and the opposition do not agree on the extent to which the sections on political rights and the work of political parties have been implemented, but both support the implementation of its articles on economic and social rights.

Hamad tried to carry out political reforms in Bahrain within the project that began in 2000, a year after taking power after the death of his father, Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

The card has six chapters. Perhaps most important is the transformation of Bahrain into a constitutional monarchy and the principle of separation of powers, in order to have legislative, executive and judicial authorities. The king is the head of the three authorities.

The Charter also approved the organization of political parties and associations and the establishment of an elected parliament, in addition to human rights reforms; the repeal of the State Security Act, which was used to crack down on political unrest from 1974 to 2001; fairness in the distribution of wealth; and other political, social and economic rights.

The opposition, which called for a vote on the statute, did not run in the first elections in 2002, but took part in the 2006 vote, winning 18 of the 40 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower house of the National Assembly.

Redha Faraj, a member of the Shiite community of the Shura Council or the appointed Consultative Council, the upper house of the National Assembly, told The Media Line that: The Charter of National Action has had many positive economic impacts in Bahrain, the most important of which is GDP growth from $ 13.2 billion in 2002 to nearly $ 40 billion in 2020 and per capita income has also increased for the Bahraini citizen, by 100%, from 2002 until now.

He continued: The experience of Bahrain over the past 20 years, despite all the obstacles, deserves to be scientifically documented by specialists who study all aspects and achievements, as the charter contributed to solving many problems before they occurred.

The National Islamic Society Al-Wefaq, a Shiite political party that has been operating secretly since authorities ordered its closure four years ago, said through its official Twitter account that Bahrain still needs more reform and should to have an elected Prime Minister, in addition to a real exercise of political work, not an official parliament controlled by the government.

Bahraini authorities shut down Al-Wefaq in a final ruling in February 2018, accusing it of having relations with Iran, accusing it of being a branch of the Iraqi Islamic Party Dawa and taking orders from Tehran. Ali Salman, secretary general of Al-Wefaqs, was arrested in December 2014 and sentenced to life in prison in November 2018, on charges of communicating with the state of Qatar and inciting violence and terrorism.

Issa al-Arabi, president of the Arab League for Human Rights, told The Media Line: “The National Charter was a bold step by the king, and with it he preceded the political demands made by the Arab peoples in the 2011 Arab Spring.

The Charter raised the ceiling of freedoms in Bahrain, and was a qualitative step and strengthened human rights in Bahrain, and we have seen [the establishment of] major institutions related to human rights and work according to these lofty principles, Arabi said.

Abdulla al-Hawaj, a Shiite businessman and academic who served on the Supreme Committee for the Preparation of the National Charter of Action, told local media that the committee discussions in 2000 did not contain anything that was forbidden to be presented, and the committee was free. introduce changes to the draft statute submitted by the government.

The committee introduced changes of about 70% to 80% of the draft, Hawaj said.

The National Islamic Society Al-Menbar, a Bahraini political party affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, claimed in a statement, a copy of which was taken from The Media Line, that the statute shifted Bahrain from the stage of breaking the constitution to a full constitution. life, when it passed from the previous constitution from 1973 to the National Charter of Action.

Political parties, which are the backbone of political life, have greatly contributed to the success of the experiment and the achievement of many national gains that put Bahrain on the path to democracy and provided a space for freedom of thought and expression, including freedom of the press. , establishment of political parties, establishment of the Office of Financial and Administrative Control. and the launch of many economic and educational projects, the statement added.

The Office of Financial and Administrative Control is tasked with fighting corruption and safeguarding public funds.

Al-Menbars Statement added: We call for a comprehensive and urgent review of all political, economic and social dossiers as performance in these dossiers showed a slight decline, in a way that may not serve the public interest or achieve the principles of the statute or the aims of the reform project.

The political, social, cultural and economic rights of women have been strengthened since the National Charter of Action, and we now have women cabinet ministers and a female speaker of parliament.

Ahlam Janahi, president of the Association of Business Women in Bahrain, told The Media Line that women in the country have benefited greatly from the National Action Charter over the past 20 years.

Women in Bahrain have received many rights, especially since the establishment of the Supreme Council for Women, an advisory body to the government, Janahi said. The Supreme Council changed the laws to be in the interest of women, she said, adding that society in Bahrain has reached the stage of empowering women to advance women.

The political, social, cultural and economic rights of women have been strengthened since the National Charter of Action, and we now have women cabinet ministers and a speaker of parliament. The only criteria for employment or appointments in ministries or even government agencies are ability and qualification, she stressed.

We now have more than 50% of government employees who are women, and a large proportion of leadership positions are held by women, Janahi said.