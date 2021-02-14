The 22-year-old activist, Disha Ravi, was held for the protest vehicle package

Delhi Police Cybercrime Unit has arrested 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her home in North Bengal on suspicion of sharing on social media a package of tools related to farmers’ protests against laws aimed at opening up trade in agriculture, he said. police on Sunday.

Delhi Police on Sunday said in a tweet that it was Ravi who had shared the vehicle document with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and later asked the latter to remove the document as his incriminating details became accidental in public recognition.

Ravi was arrested Saturday night. Ravi, who was reserved for insurgency, promoting hostility and criminal conspiracy, among other offenses, was produced in a city court on Sunday, after which she was sent to five days in police custody.

Additional Delhi police spokesman Anil Mittal confirmed that Ravi had been arrested from Bengaluru by a special cell team investigating a conspiracy corner related to the toolkit document.

Investigations have revealed that she was one of the editors of Google Toolbar and a key conspirator in the formulation and distribution of documents, Mittal said, adding that further investigations into the matter were under way. Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests in the case.

Delhi Police on 4 February registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 124A (insurgency), 153 (inadvertently provoking in order to cause unrest), 153A (incitement to hostility between different groups) and 120B ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Thunberg posted on Twitter the package of tools while expressing her support for the farmers’ protest in India.

Police have claimed the package was joined by a pro-Khalistani group called the Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted the original tweet. FIR was registered against the people who created and distributed the toolkit.

On Sunday, Delhi police, in a series of tweets, said Ravi had started a WhatsApp group and had collaborated in trying to prepare the toolkit document.

One of the tweets read, Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is a Google Doc Toolkit Editor & leading conspirator in document formulation and distribution. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit document. She worked closely with them to design Doc.

A tweet said Delhi Police had recognized the recognition of a Toolkit Document found on a social media platform that precedes and shows a duplicate execution of a plot following the January 26 violence in the capital during a tractor rally organized by protesting farmers.

The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India, the tweet said.

Another tweet said, In the process, they all collaborated with the Khalistani Pro-Poetic Justice Foundation to spread resentment against the Indian State. She was the one who shared Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg.

Police also said she (Ravi) asked Greta to remove the lead Doc after his incriminating details were accidentally entered into the public domain. This is many times more than editing the 2 lines she claims.

Ravi is the founder of a group called Fridays For Future (FFF) and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

According to Delhi Police officials, Ravi is a key leader in the toolkit case as she had admitted it during the initial interrogation for editing, adding some things to the toolkit and spreading it further.

Last week, Delhi Police sent a communication to Google asking for registration details and the account of the account activity through which a package of tools related to the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded on social media platforms.

Two email IDs, an Instagram account and a Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and police had requested details from the respective platforms.

Farmers have been protesting at various border crossings in the national capital since November 26 against three newly adopted farm laws: Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Agreement on the Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price Award and Service Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.

They claim the laws would weaken their bargaining power, leave them at the mercy of powerful agribusinesses and potentially lead to the dismantling of government-run agricultural markets and the minimum commodity support price system. agricultural.

The Coalition for Environmental Justice in India said in a statement signed by at least 78 activists from across the country on Sunday: Delhi Police actions are worse because the 21-year-old was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru without any revelation about her whereabouts. not even to her parents, an act that could be called extrajudicial kidnapping.

Ravi sent five days of detention to the police

A city court on Sunday allowed police five days in custody to question the 22-year-old.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha gave Ravi custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell following her arrest by Bengaluru. Police had requested a seven-day detention to reveal her links to the organization, Siks for Justice and its founder Patwant Singh Pannu.

Ravi was not represented by any private defense counsel during the hearing, after which the city court granted her a lawyer from the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

During the hearing, she broke down and denied allegations that she was plotting against the government. She said she edited only two lines while supporting farmers.