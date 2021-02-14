International
Anne Sacoola’s role in intelligence had “no effect” on claim to diplomatic immunity, says Dominic Raab
The Secretary of State has insisted that the alleged role of Harry Dunn’s killer in the intelligence service had “no effect” on her claim to diplomatic immunity.
Dominic Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sky News on Sunday “we do not comment on intelligence issues” when asked at what point he and the Prime Minister knew what role Anne Sacoolas had while in the UK.
On Feb. 3, Sacoolas’s defense attorney told the Alexandria District Court in Virginia the suspects and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the U.S. State Department at the time of the crash and “fled” the UK because of “security issues”.
Family spokesman Dunn Radd Seiger said the family “had not heard anything” from government officials “by explanation” – describing the “silence” as “deafening”.
Mr Raab referred to the words of Sacoolas’s own lawyer as “speculation” during his interview.
Mr. Dunn, 19, was killed in a road accident outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.
Sacoolas, 43, had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US State Department and was able to return to her country of birth.
She was charged with causing death by dangerous car but an extradition request filed by the Interior Ministry was rejected by the State Department in January last year.
The Foreign Office (FCDO) and Number 10 have previously said that the Foreign Secretary and the Prime Minister were unaware of the matter until after Sacoolas had left the UK.
Asked if the US had failed to tell the UK Government about Sacoola’s role in the intelligence service, Raab told Sky News: “We do not comment on intelligence matters, but what I can say categorically is that her status was as the partner or wife of an Embassy officer.
“It was the way the US handled things with us, and the way we did it.
“Other speculations had no impact and would not have any effect on the status it had in the UK.”
The Supreme Court previously ruled that Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of the clash because of a gap that meant that persons in charge of US Embassy staff were entitled to immunity, but the staff themselves did not.
The “anomaly” was shut down by the FCDO in July last year.
Asked when he learned of Sacoola’s intelligence role, Mr. Raab continued: “We have been clear with the family about this as well. Her status was very clear and was based on being the wife of an Embassy officer in Croughton.
“That was the basis on which she had immunity. We naturally wanted her removed and we wanted her to come back after she left and that remains our position.”
Reacting to Raab’s interview, Mr Seiger said: “It is now 10 days since Anne Sacoolas’s lawyer discovered that she was working for the intelligence agencies at the time of the crash.
“We have not heard anything from officials in London by explanation.
“Silence is deafening and parents suffer from extreme stress over this issue.”
