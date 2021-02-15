Healthcare workers will receive the second dose of Covid vaccine from today Nagpur News





Nagpur: The second dose of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare workers (HCW) will start in all 11 districts of Vidarbha on Monday. It is an important phase of the vaccination program as the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that sufficient antibodies to protect against the new coronavirus will be developed in beneficiaries after two weeks of the second dose.

Deputy directors of health services Dr Sanjay Jaiswal (Nagpur division) and Dr Rajkumar Chavan (Amravati division) told TOI, the second dose will be given to HCWs 28 days after the first dose, according to government guidelines. The first dose started on January 16 so the second dose will start on Monday. The government had already supplied sufficient doses of Covishield and Covaxin, they said.

Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B and medical officer Dr Sanjay Chilkar said the government-developed Co-WIN app is automatically planning the HCW for the second dose. Co-WIN planned the second dose of HCW on Monday for those vaccinated on January 16th. This is being done when sessions are being created for each center. Also, the appointment of the first dose of HCW which is not presented earlier is being made. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) will also continue simultaneously, they said.

The NMC control room as well as vaccination centers have started contacting HCW for the second dose.

Radhakrishnan and Chilkar added, HCW should not even wait for the NMC appointment. They can go to the center where they got the first stroke and take the second dose. Those outside the station could receive the blow anywhere across the state, he said.

After the first dose, HCW received the partially vaccinated certificate. They will receive full vaccination certificate after receiving the second dose.

Based on the evidence, the civic body had selected a doctor and administered the second dose at the IGGMCH vaccination center on Saturday. The beneficiary received a fully vaccinated certificate.

NMC also received a call from a New Delhi-based HCW. He took the first dose in Delhi. Now, he wants to take a second here as he is in town for some work. We will be processing his vaccination on Monday. If it succeeds, it will help registered HCW catch the blow nationwide, NMC officials said.

On January 16, 3,881 HCW had taken the first dose and became eligible for the second dose on Monday. As of February 13, 1,41,011 people, of whom HCW 1,07,174 and FLW 33,837 had received the stroke in the 11 districts of Vidarbha.

The state government had set a deadline of February 14 for completing the first dose of HCW so that the second dose could start from February 15. About 60% HCW was submitted for inoculation within the deadline.

Vidarbha Hospital Association (VHA) caller Dr Anup Marar and infectious disease specialist Dr Nitin Shinde have said that the chances of a minor side effect after immunization (AEFI) such as fever, body aches etc. can not be ruled out in the dose of second for HCW who have not seen any such effect in the first dose. It was also noted that recovered Covid-19 patients who already had antibodies received low AEFI after receiving the first dose. Some amount of antibodies developed in HCW after the first dose. Therefore, there are chances of juvenile AEFI. But there is nothing to worry about as small AEFI is common in any vaccination and lasts for 1-2 days, they said.

information

* Doses: Covishield and Covaxin are two-dose vaccines. The second dose should be taken 28 days after the first dose. The first recorded dose of HCW started on January 16, so 28 days ended on February 13. Therefore, the second dose will start on 15 February

* Simple method: The Co-WIN application will automatically assign the HCWs who received the first stroke to the second dose. All centers will receive a list so that they can contact beneficiaries in addition to automatic messages going to all

* Significance: MoHFW says sufficient antibodies to protect against Covid-19 develop two weeks after second dose

* No worries: If any HCW is on tour, he / she can get a second dose at any center across the state. If he / she is present in a town or city, he / she can enter the center where the first stroke was taken for the second dose and there is no need to wait for the message or call

* Minor side effects: Some HCW experienced minor AEFIs like fever, body aches etc. after getting the first stroke. Minor AEFI was common in recovered Covid-19 patients who already had antibodies. Therefore, there is a chance of minor AEFIs in HCW who did not experience any side effects after the first dose

———————————

Circle ————— HCW ——- FLW ——– Total

Nagpur —————- 23,642 —- 6,537 —– 30,179

Bhandara ————- 6,719 —– 1,360 ——- 8,079

Chandrapur ———- 12,589 —- 3,460 —– 16,049

Gadchiroli ———— 6,505 —– 2,672 —— 9,177

Gondia —————- 5,956 —– 2,005 —— 7,961

Wardha ————— 12,117 —- 2,556 —– 14,673

Nagpur Divisions – 67,528 —- 18,590 —- 86,118

Akola —————— 5,788 —— 3,167 —— 8,955

Amravati ————– 10,869 —- 5,351 —— 16,220

Buldhana ————- 9,997 —— 2,711 —— 12,708

Washim ————— 4,039 —— 1,375 —— 5,414

Yavatmal ————- 8,953 ——- 2,643 —— 11,596

Divisions Amravati-39,646 — 15,247 —— 54,893

Vidarbha Total —- 1,07,17433,837 — 1,41,011

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos