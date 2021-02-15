Wales independence support on par with Scotland a decade ago, says Plaid Cymru leader

The level of support for Welsh independence is similar to that of Scotland a decade ago, Plaid Cymru leader claimed.

Adam Price told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that “more and more” people were supporting the idea because of the state of the economy and the level of inequality in Welsh society.

“We will not be able to put Wales on a better path, on a better trajectory, without independence,” Mr Price said.

“The level of support for independence now in Wales is where it was in Scotland 10 years ago.” A few years later, Scotland came a long way from voting in the independence referendum. “

But Wales Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Lord Dafydd Ellis-Thomas said a referendum now would not be “wise”.

But he added that there was a “great need” to “strengthen” the devolution in Wales.

Speaking on BBC Radio Cymru’s Dewi Llwyd ar Fore Sul, Lord Ellis-Thomas said the pandemic had made it clear that “the UK is a country of four nations” and needed to “intensify” these arrangements.

He said: “I do not know if it is wise to hold a referendum on independence here in Wales at the moment, but it is clear that the discussion on devolution for Wales will not be softened.

“Independence, cooperation and self-government, these are the things that are important to me.”

Welsh nationalism has been on the rise. In January 2020, there were only 2,000 members of the YesCymru pro-independence campaign group but this has since risen to 17,000 with 26,000 citizens vowing to support a referendum on Wexit.

The YesCymru chairman said the support was partly due to young people not feeling they needed to be part of Britain to get into its culture.

People like culture a lot, but you do not need the British state for British culture. British comedy and pop music would still flourish if it were not for Westminster, said Sin Jobbins.

He added that they had seen a big difference in membership among age groups with about 50 per cent of young people in support, while people over 65 are not supportive.

It came as last night it was confirmed that the Scottish Government will publish the legislation setting out the calendar and the issue of a second possible Scottish Independence referendum within a few weeks.

The bill – promised in the legislative program First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set last year – will be published before the Scottish Parliament takes a break next month on the eve of the Holyrood election.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell told the Sunday National: “We said we would publish it before Parliament was set up and we would.

“It’s a very simple Bill, there’s nothing complicated about it.

“The main point is that we have said that we will put it before the people of Scotland in an election and they will make the decision for them.

“It goes on as we said, it ‘s a simple short Bill and people will have a chance to decide later what they want to do – that’ s democracy.”