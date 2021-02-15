The annual march commemorates the missing, murdered women for their 30th year





More than 100 supporters gathered in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Sunday for the 30th Women’s Memorial March, in which women and girls were killed and disappeared. The annual march began in 1992, when loved ones and supporters gathered on February 14 in Downtown Eastside to commemorate the life of a woman who was killed on Powell Street. Every year since then, participants have gathered in Hastings and Main, where family members of missing and murdered women speak before marching through the streets. “This event is organized and led by women at DTES because women especially indigenous women face physical, mental, emotional and spiritual violence on a daily basis,” the organizers wrote on the event’s Facebook page. “The February 14 Women’s Memorial March is an opportunity to unite to mourn the loss of our beloved sisters, to remember women who are still missing, and to dedicate ourselves to justice.” This year, due to COVID-19 security measures, the event was broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube and participants were asked to respect physical distance and wear masks. Thousands turned out for the Women’s Memorial March 2020 to honor the memory of all the women from Downtown Eastside who have died as a result of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual violence. (Maggie MacPherson / CBC) Call to action Attendees called on federal and provincial governments to take action on the 231 calls for justice made during the MMIWG national investigation, including Marlene Jack, whose sister had been missing for three decades. “There have been so many missing in Vancouver here and absolutely nothing has been done to help,” she said. The 30th Annual Women’s Remembrance March taking place now at DTES Vancouver pic.twitter.com/Z1WizTftzd –@pieglue Jack’s sister Doreen, her partner and their two sons disappeared 31 years ago from the north BC “We have no justice for our families who have disappeared,” Jack said. “We have no word on what has happened to our families. Many years have passed. Our missing and murdered indigenous women are not receiving any justice at all. We must all stand together.” The pandemic creates additional challenges Both violence and COVID-19 had a profound effect on women’s health at DTESover last year, according to organizer Myrna Cranmer. She estimates that 50 women from the neighborhood have died since March 2020 under violent circumstances or from COVID-19. Today we honor indigenous women and girls missing or killed, recognizing # MarsiMemorial of Women. In a typical year, February 14, we would march alongside community members. However, because of the pandemic, we are remembering differently today. #MMIWG pic.twitter.com/H5A14wSKTd –@VancouverPD Vancouver police are unable to confirm the death toll. Provincial government officials issued a joint statement Sunday recognizing the 30th anniversary of the march and highlighting the challenges facing indigenous women, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In the first three months of the pandemic, one in five indigenous women reported being victims of physical or psychological violence,” the statement said. “Many indigenous women and children have been at greater risk of violence while being isolated at home with their abuser and cut off from the network and their sources of support.” The statement also acknowledged how systemic racism contributes to violence against indigenous women. “In order to improve the security of indigenous women, girls, two spirits and gendered peoples across the province, we need to address the long-standing inequalities in our systems and institutions that prevent them from receiving support when they are victimized at home, in their communities or at work ”.







