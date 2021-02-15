Auckland, New Zealand, in jam for 3 days





New Zealand is reinstating restrictions in the city of Auckland after three members of the same family tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Sunday. News direction: New Zealand’s most populous city will be closed for three days from 11:59 a.m. Sunday. The rest of the NZ will not be blocked, but social distancing and other precautions will be reinstated. “Three days should give us enough time to gather further information, undertake large-scale testing and verify whether there has been wider community broadcasting.” Ardern remarks at the press conference Scientists have not yet determined the origin of the community cases. But the mother works at the city airport, where newly returned New Zealand travelers make their way to the hotel’s managed quarantine. For the record: Auckland is entering level 3 restrictions under the NZ four-level alarm level system, with people being asked to stay in the “bubbles” of their home. Meetings of up to 10 are allowed in exceptional circumstances, such as funerals. Public places should be closed and only essential services such as pharmacies and grocery stores can be opened for personal contact, with distancing measures in place. Great view: This will be Auckland’s third block. Level 3 restrictions were set in August, before shifting to level 2 by the end of the month. All internal restrictions were lifted in October. There has been a nationwide blockage, below level 4, for six weeks from the end of March 2020.

The New Zealand government decided not to impose any restrictions despite cases in the community last month and last November.

Ardern said the government was acting preemptively for the latest cases as genomic sorting begins, given some of the most virulent coronavirus strains have been detected in travelers returning to NZ in hotel quarantine. By numbers: There are currently 47 active COVID-19, with 44 in managed hotel isolation. A total of 1,974 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic arrived in New Zealand last March. For note: New Zealand is expected to begin coronavirus inoculations next week, with border staff the first to receive doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine this Saturday. Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details all the time.

