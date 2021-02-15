International
Gujarat will bring law against “love jihad”, says Prime Minister Vijay Rupani
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Prime Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said his government would soon pass a strict law against ‘love jihad’ in the state.
He made the announcement while addressing a poll rally in Vadodara ahead of the municipal corporate elections.
“We will pass a law against love jihad in the Assembly. Such activities carried out in the name of love jihad will not be tolerated … The BJP government will pass strict laws against love jihad in the coming days, he said.
Read also | Why mojo Mumbais stands beyond its natives
In the recent past, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both run by BJP, have enacted religious freedom laws to ban conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Rupani said his government has also drafted strict laws against ‘gunda’ (anti-social) elements and land grabbers with provisions of up to 10 and 14 years in prison to protect the interests of the common man.
“In the previous sessions of the Assembly, our government had come up with strict laws. We have made a Law against the villagers. To ensure that such elements do not cause trouble to the common man and receive severe punishment for 10 years, we brought the Act.
“We also came up with the Land Robbery (Prohibition) Act so that people do not enter other people’s land and take other people’s property using false documents. We brought this law with a 14-year sentence provision, he said.
The Prime Minister added that the BJP government in the Center has fulfilled the promises given to the people regarding the construction of the Ram temple, the abolition of Article 370, and took revenge on Pulwama by launching an air strike.
According to Rupan, Gujarat will witness a “golden age of development” when the BJP rules “from panchayat to Parliament”.
“This is the golden age for Gujarat because the Modi government in the Center gives us what we want. The previous Congress-led government did not allow us to open the gates of the Narmada dam. But Modi gave permission within 17 days, which opened the doors to development. “, he said.
“The BJP government in Delhi, Gujarat, in towns and villages … when the BJP rules from panchayat to Parliament, then there will be a golden age for state development,” he said.
He also promised subway trains to Vadodara and other state cities.
The state government will work towards addressing the issue of repeated floods in the Vishwamitri River that affects the town of Vadodara, he said.
“We are moving forward with the mantra of development. Roads, ditch lines, street lights are our responsibility. But to make cities modern, we are building overpasses. The largest upper bridge in the state is being built in Vadodara. at a cost of “250 crores,” he said.
“We will also resolve the issue of drinking water and flooding in the Vishwamitri River … We will start subway trains in all cities. They have started in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat. Now, we will also start the trains of subway in Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, “he said.
Elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat are scheduled for February 21st.
