The President of Nigeria calls for calm after the clashes in the southwestern state of Oyo





Photo Photo: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria April 27, 2020. Nigeria Presidency / Materials via REUTERS LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria’s president called for calm on Sunday following reports of inter-ethnic violence between ethnic groups in a market in the southwestern state of Oyo. Clashes between traders from the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups erupted Saturday in the Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo’s capital, a spokesman for the state governors said. Most of Yoruba live in southwestern Nigeria, while Hauss are concentrated in the northern states. Tensions have risen in the southwestern states in recent weeks amid claims by public figures that nomadic cattle herders from the predominantly northern Fulani ethnic group are committing violent crimes, which shepherds have denied. Many of the shepherds have moved south in search of declining grazing land. Usman Yako, chairman of the Hausa traders’ association in the Shasha market, told Reuters by telephone at least 11 people from his ethnic group were killed in clashes in the market on Friday and Saturday following a debate between Yoruba and Hausa traders. President Muhammadu Buhari appealed on Twitter to religious and traditional leaders, as well as elected leaders, to join the federal government to ensure that communities in their area are not divided along ethnic lines and other starting lines. We will not allow any ethnic or religious group to incite hatred and violence against other groups, he wrote. Oyo State Police did not immediately respond to calls for comment. The attacks, which led to the loss of life and property, must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice, Amnesty International rights group said in a statement, referring to the violence in the Shasha market. Nigerian security forces have already been extended by armed kidnapping gangs in the northwest and an insurgency by Islamic militants in the northeast. Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos, Ardo Hazzad in Bauchi and Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja; Edited by Daniel Wallis

