Inside the battle between the BBC and China





“China is taking its place on a very short list along with North Korea and Iran that clearly and completely blocked BBC News coverage,” Jamie Angus, director of the BBC World Service Group, told Reliable Sources on Sunday. . China is not on that list, Angus said, adding, “The Chinese people are outwardly. They want to understand international news from all over the world, but more importantly, they want to see how their country is being reported. by BBC “ Angus told CNN Media Correspondent Brian Stelter that “it is not acceptable for them to be completely blocked from accessing the BBC media”. In a statement, China’s NRTA claimed that BBC World News had broadcast reports on China that “violate the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism”. The BBC has shed light on the unrest in the country, reporting that women have been systematically raped, sexually abused and tortured in camps in the western Xinjiang region. AND US State Department estimates that up to 2 million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities are said to have been placed in internment camps. It is unclear how much of an impact China’s ban on BBC World News will have on Chinese territory because the BBC has never been allowed to broadcast on Chinese territory or in Chinese homes. BBC World News was only available in international hotels. China’s move to shut down the network could also be retaliatory. In early February, British media regulators revoked the license of China’s state-owned international news channel, CGTN. But some people in China are still trying to find ways around the ban. “Of course you can always use the BBC digital services with some sort of VPN configuration,” Angus Stelter told Sunday. But China is making it harder for people to do and access to the BBC’s digital English and Mandarin services has been increasingly blocked over the past 18 months. “It’s so revealing when countries try to block real news coverage, as is the case with the BBC in China,” Stelter said. CNN’s Philip Wang and Jonny Hallam contributed to this report.

