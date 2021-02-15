The group said security guards at Moscow State University recorded the names of people leaving a dormitory to attend a flashlight rally there.

When Navalnys’s first team encouraged people to come out in cell phone protests, many responded with jokes and skepticism. After two weekends of nationwide demonstrations, the new protest format seemed to some to be a retreat.

However, Russian officials spent days trying to quell the protests. Officials accused Navalny’s allies of acting on NATO instructions. Kremlin-backed TV channels warned that flashlight rallies were part of major uprisings around the world. State news agencies quoted unnamed sources as saying a terrorist group was plotting attacks during unsanctioned mass protests.

The repression attempts represent a change of tactics for the Russian authorities, who used Navalny’s ignorance.

Kremlin-controlled TV channels did not report protests called by Navalny. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never mentioned his most prominent critic by name. State news agencies referred to anti-corruption investigators as a blogger in the rare stories when they mentioned him.

Navalny went from a person whose name is not allowed to be mentioned in the main topic of discussion on state TV, said Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at the Navalnys Foundation for Combating Corruption.

Pevchikh praised Navalnys’s recent exposure for the sudden increase in attention. The foundations of his two-hour video claiming that a wealthy palace in the Black Sea was built for Putin through corruption have been viewed over 111 million times on YouTube since January 19th.

The video was uploaded two days after Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning, for which he blames the Kremlin. The Russian government denies involvement and claims there is no evidence that Navalny was poisoned.

While the high-profile arrest and subsequent exposure were a double blow to authorities, political analyst and former Kremlin speech writer Abbas Gallyamov says keeping Navalny and his protests off the waves to deprive him of additional advertising has not more sense.

The fact that this strategy has changed suggests that the pro-government TV audience is getting some information about Navalny’s activities through other channels, knows it, is interested in its work and in this sense, keeping quiet does not have any sense, said Gallyamov.

Weekend protests in many Russian cities last month over the banning of Navalny represented the biggest source of popular discontent in years and seemed to have shaken the Kremlin. Police said they arrested about 10,000 people and many demonstrators were beaten, while state media sought to downplay the scale of the protests.

Television channels broadcast images of empty squares in cities where protests were announced and claimed that few people showed up. Some reports portrayed police as polite and restrained, claiming officers had helped people with disabilities cross busy streets, distributed face masks and offered demonstrators hot tea.

As soon as the protests subsided and Navalny’s ally, Leonid Volkov, announced a break until the spring, Kremlin-backed media reported that the grassroots title-titled Putin is our president began to hide the country. State news channel Rossiya 24 broadcast videos from various cities of people dancing to patriotic songs and waving Russian flags, describing them as a genuine expression of support for Putin.

Several independent online media reported that instructions to record videos in support of Putin came from the Kremlin and the ruling United Russia party, and that people in some of the recordings were invited with false claims.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had nothing to do with pro-Putin videos.

After the Navalny team posted its video that included the alleged palace built for Putin, the state-run Rossiya channel aired its own Navalny show. Anchor Dmitry Kiselev claimed in Germany, Navalny lived in the luxury he so much despises.

The reporter filmed inside a house Navalny had rented, but failed to seize any high-end items in the two-story building, which contained several bedrooms and a small swimming pool.

She showed two sofas, a TV, fresh fruit on the table in the living room and a kitchen with a coffee machine and described a bedroom as luxurious even though it looked like a business hotel room.

In recent days, official media coverage has focused on backyard electricity protests, accusing Navalny Volkov’s ally of acting on instructions from his Western administrators.

The 60-minute talk show devoted nearly half an hour to the topic, calling the electric rally an idea from a handbook on revolutions. She broadcast footage of protesters lighting flashlights during the Maidan 2014 protests in Ukraine, mass rallies in Belarus last summer and other uprisings.

On Thursday, state news agencies Tass and RIA Novosti, citing anonymous sources, claimed that a terrorist group from Syria was training insurgents for possible terrorist attacks on Russian cities in mass rallies.

The Kremlin is very much afraid of the action of the flashlight, because such a peaceful, light-hearted event will allow the opposition to build a relationship with new supporters who are not ready to be more visible, Volkov said in a videos on YouTube.