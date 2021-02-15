Stephen Lewis: Nothing New in ‘News of the World’ | tidings

Reimbursement may mean recovery of your deposit when you recycle bottles.

In an American literary sense, this applies to narratives about the return to their white world of individuals captured by indigenous tribes.

An early bestseller, using a similar word, is A Narrative of the Captivity and Restoration of Mrs. Mary Rowlandson, published in 1682, showing the experience of the title characters after it was captured in 1675 during King Philips’ War between the colonists of New England and a confederate indigenous tribes led by the chief of Wampanoag Metacom, named King Phillip by the colonists.

Metacom was the son of Massasso, who helped the Pilgrims in that first difficult winter. That brief kumbaya moment gave way to a constant conflict between the settlers and the natives they encountered, who were seen as an obstacle to being removed or assimilated.

This conflict moved to the Plains and then to Texas after the Civil War, the setting for The News of the World, in which Tom Hanks is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, the late Confederate Army. Now a wandering public newspaper reader for grateful audiences across Texas, he comes across a blonde, prepubescent girl dressed in indigenous attire. Cicada, her name Kiowa, is a survivor of an Army raid on the tribe that had captured her after she had exterminated her white family.

Taking captives was standard practice among indigenous tribes. Receiving their return, or redemption, was usually accomplished by paying a ransom, as was the case for Mary Rowlandson. In the long history of that practice, two attempts at redemption of adult girls stand out, as is the case in this film.

No one wanted to be redeemed.

One was Eunice Williams, captured by the Mohawks in Deerfield, Massachusetts with her family in 1704 when she was about 8 years old. Other family members were redeemed, but she, as described in John Demos’s National Book nominee, The Unredeemed Captive, insisted on staying with her Mohawk family even though in later life she reconnected with her relatives.

Another case, perhaps not so well known but most important for this film, is the case of Cynthia Parker, who is thought to be the basis for John Waynes The Searchers. It happened in the Texas movie after the Hanks Civil War. Cynthia was about 10 years old when along with five others she was taken by the Commanches. The others were eventually redeemed, but not Cynthia who insisted on staying with her Commanche family. She later married into the tribe and had several children, one of whom became Quanah, a warlord fighting in the same conflict that was including Texas in which Captain Kidd wanders when he finds Cicada.

The documents somehow show that she will be returning to her aunt and uncle, a task that Hanks’s character takes on because no one else seems interested. This situation creates the typical western plot that moves through 400 miles of landscape and fights through life-threatening incidents caused by immature whites.

Cicada, now back in Johanna, but like Eunice and Cynthia, has no interest in being redeemed. Her redemption assumes that the culture to which she would return is preferable to that to which she was forcibly introduced. In The Searchers, John Waynes character states that he would rather kill his granddaughter than allow her to remain with her indigenous family.

World News tries to navigate between these extremes. The white characters in the film are described in mostly negative terms, while the recent depictions of indigenous culture exhibited by Cicada / Johanna are positive.

But the closing scene as she smiles helps Kidd as he reads to his audience, to me, tilting the balance toward redemption, making the story similar to what we’ve heard before.