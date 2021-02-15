US ‘severely damaged’ coronavirus co-operation, says China as WHO probe into dispute

A growing diplomatic row over a World Health Organization fact-finding mission on the origin of the coronavirus escalated on Sunday as China said the US had “severely damaged” international co-operation on the pandemic.

The U.S. has “severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement. It appears to have referred to the announcement that the US would withdraw from the organization in July a decision that had been overturned by the Biden administration.

The U.S. “severely damaged international co-operation on Covid-19,” the statement said, adding that it was “acting as if none of this had ever happened” while “pointing fingers at other countries that have faithfully supported the WHO.”

“With such a story, how can he win the trust of the whole world?” she added.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday that the U.S. had “deep concerns” about how the WHO investigation findings were communicated.

“It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings without interference or change from the Chinese government,” he said in a statement. “To better understand this pandemic and prepare for another one, China needs to make its data available from the early days of the outbreak.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that Britain shared concerns that investigators “should have full co-operation and they should receive the necessary answers”.

“We will put pressure on him [the WHO mission] “to have full access, get all the data he needs to be able to answer the questions that I think most people want to hear answered about the explosion, the causes,” he told the BBC. And that’s important, not for geopolitical points – marking or anything like that, but so we can learn the lessons and prevent it from happening again. “

The four-week investigation in China was marred by delays, access concerns and quarrels between Beijing and Washington.

The team released its preliminary findings last week.

Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious disease expert on the WHO team, told Reuters on Saturday that it had requested raw patient data about 174 cases that China had identified from the early stage of the Wuhan outbreak, as well as other cases, but that only one summary was given.

Other media reports suggested that investigators were denied the information they requested during their trip.

However, another member of the team, John Watson, head of the respiratory diseases department at the UK Center for Infectious Disease Surveillance and Control, told the BBC on Sunday that “a large part of the data“was assured by the Chinese and that criticism over what information was delivered did not” characterize the mission as a whole. “

A British zoologist, Peter Daszak, president of the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, wrote on Saturday“As the leader of the Animal / Environment Working Group, I found confidence and openness with my Chinese counterpart,” adding that the team gained access to critical new data all the time.

Another team member, Thea Klsen Fischer, an epidemiologist at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, wrote on Twitter that she and her colleagues built “a good relationship“with their Chinese counterparts.

The WHO said on Friday it would publish the full final report in the coming weeks.