“Unusual” plan to help Covid’s economic recovery





A man wearing a face mask walks past an enclosed waterfall at Singapore Jewel Changi Airport. SINGAPORE With Singapore's economy still recovering from the pandemic-induced downturn, analysts expect the government to suffer a sparse budget deficit early in its new term in office. "This will be unusual as the government usually starts the first year of its new term with a significant budget surplus," economists from Maybank brokerage Kim Eng said in a recent January report. "However, with the economy in need of continued support to climb out of the steepest recession in Singapore history, the current government mandate is likely to start with a deficit in FY 2021," they said. Singapore held its general election last July amid the Covid-19 pandemic. So the 2021 budget which will be submitted by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday is the first for the current government term. The country's constitution requires government revenues and expenditures to be balanced over a typical five-year period. In the last few election cycles, the government accumulated surpluses at the beginning of its term, which allowed it to fund larger budgets later. The Singapore government fiscal prudence is one reason behind the coveted AAA credit ratings by international agencies. However, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has warned that with the coronavirus pandemic hitting the economy, his government "may need some time" to "return to prudence and a balanced budget". Like many governments globally, Lee's team spent much of last year mitigating the economic shock of the pandemic. The Southeast Asian city-state dug into its reserves to fund part of its stimulus package worth more than $ 90 billion Singapore ($ 67.5 billion) or about 20% of gross domestic product. The start of the first fiscal year in red can prove to be challenging amid uncertainty about the fiscal outcome in subsequent fiscal years. Irvin Seah Senior Economist, DBS What to expect in the 2021 Budget Economists are divided over how much deficit the government can allow to suffer so early in its term. Maybank economist Kim Eng forecast a deficit of about 4% of GDP. Others like Irvin Seah from DBS bank predicted a smaller shortfall. "The start of the first fiscal year in red could prove to be challenging amid uncertainty about the fiscal outcome in subsequent fiscal years," Seah wrote in a mid-January report. He forecast a deficit of around 2.1% to 2.5% of Singapore's GDP. "Furthermore, the government may want to keep its dust dry to protect itself from any unforeseen growing shock in 2021," he added. … government may want to keep its dust dry to protect itself from any unforeseen growing shock in 2021 Irvin Seah Senior Economist, DBS Seah said the 2021 budget is likely to be "highly targeted". Singapore's economy is recovering from the pandemic shock, so the government will direct its finances to support vulnerable segments of society and industries still at war, the economist said. Here is what economists expect to see in the budget: Measures to subsidize wages, create new jobs and support the increase of workers' qualifications, especially for the most affected sectors such as tourism and aviation.

Donate money to help families manage living expenses and schemes to increase the incomes of low-wage people.

Support cash flow to help badly affected businesses stay afloat, and start-up funds to promote entrepreneurship.

Incentives to encourage wider adoption of low-emission vehicles; as well as supporting efforts to increase solar capacity and the search for other renewable energy.

