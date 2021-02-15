Dozens killed in overnight clashes in northern Yemen, News World





Dozens were killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Iranian-backed Huthi rebels intensified attacks to capture the northern government’s last stronghold, officials said Sunday. Earlier this month, the Huthis resumed an offensive to capture oil-rich Marib, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa. The loss of the city would be catastrophic for the leadership surrounded by Yemen. Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that “dozens were killed” among Huthi ranks. The Huthis have cut off supply lines in a district about 50 kilometers south of the city, with “the intention to encircle Marib,” one source said. Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody power struggle since 2014 between its Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and much of the north. The rebels have also escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia, drawing condemnation from the international community. On Sunday, the kingdom seized two drones loaded with Huthi bombs fired at the southern garrison town of Khamis Mushai, the official Saudi Press Agency quoted the Riyadh-led military coalition as saying. But a Huthi military spokesman said two rebel drones hit the airport in the nearby city of Abha. On Saturday, the kingdom said it had foiled another Huthi drone strike at Abha airport, just days after a rebellious drone strike on the facility left a civilian plane on fire. The escalation of violence comes shortly after the United States decided to remove the rebels from its list of terrorist groups in order to ensure that humanitarian work in Yemen is unhindered and pave the way for the resumption of peace talks. – ‘Foreign enemy’ – Observers say the Huthis are seeking to take control of Marib as a lever before entering into any negotiations with the internationally recognized government. If the city falls into rebel hands, Huthis will have full control of northern Yemen, weakening the government’s negotiating position, according to observers. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in Marib in recent years and the Saudi-led coalition has intensified airstrikes to stop rebels from occupying the city. The devastating conflict in Yemen has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to international organizations, causing what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Huthi spokesman Mohamed Abdelsalam wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the rebels were fighting “only those militarily involved with the foreign enemy” amid government calls for residents to defend the city. “Let the honorable people of Marib be reassured … and acknowledge that the aggressor coalition is fighting them, not for them,” he said. On Friday, UN agencies warned that about 400,000 Yemeni children under the age of five risk dying from acute malnutrition this year. UN agencies also warned that an estimated 1.2 million pregnant or breastfeeding women are expected to suffer from extreme malnutrition by 2021.

