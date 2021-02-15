Few efforts for peace, regional stability, says CJCSC General Raza





KARACHI: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, said on Sunday that the seventh edition of the Pakistan Navy of the AMAN-2021 multinational naval exercise “successfully demonstrates Pakistan’s vision-compliant efforts” for regional peace and stability. ” AMAN-2021 would “promote regional cooperation [and] stability, greater interaction and a united deployment against terrorism and crimes in the maritime field, “he said. General Raza, who was the key guest at the AMAN-21s counter-terrorism drill held at PN Qasim on Sunday, stressed that Pakistan was “demonstrating its commitment to creating peaceful coexistence [and] joint global cooperation “through exercise. Previously, Special Operations Forces and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams that participated in the AMAN-21 multinational exercise continued to refine their strategic and tactical interaction and build relationships with regional and extra-regional partners to ensure peace and stability. in the western region of the Indian Ocean. Officers and sailors of the Pakistan Navy and other fleets perfected their anti-piracy and VBSS SOPs, pre-jumps, frog attacks and destruction capabilities to neutralize bombing traps, IEDs and mines. The Pakistan Navy Special Operations Forces (SOF), SSG (N) consisting of Vula, Borne Teams and Anti-Terror Teams through specialized skills have been trained to intervene on enemy forces in the real theater of war. But like the special forces of other countries around the globe, the 21st Century has seen them become poster boys of maritime counterterrorism. SSG (N) are routinely deployed to combat piracy through VBSS operations aboard ships, rope platforms, coastal and underwater assets, anti-smuggling, among others. Manora Beach, which is also home to SSG (N) PNS Iqbal headquarters, witnessed a demonstration against evil terrorism. Air and sea counter-terrorism teams demonstrated a beach raid operation to neutralize a terrorist nest which was also holding hostages. Started with the static line before jumping from PN commandos from low altitude to the sea. These brave men then formed the Reconnaissance Beach Team for the demonstration. Like money jumping, static line jumping is fraught with risks that require the parachutist to maintain a stable body position to minimize the chances of the parachute malfunctioning. Later, SSG (N) air attack teams introduced by a King Sea helicopter grouped with the reconnaissance team, in addition to SSG (N) teams and PN Marine platoon introduced by hovercrafts and Rugged Bull Inflatable ships (RHIBs). The proverbial icing on the cake was the shocking Halo (High-Altitude Opening) launch from an F-27 Fokker by the PN Sea Eagle Team. Holding the flags of several countries participating in Aman-21, the HALO skydivers dived from 11,000 meters and landed perfectly with excellent glide ratio and glide speed at the coastal target. Following the landing, Team Commander PN Sea Eagle presented the Pakistani flag to CJCSC Chief Guest General Nadeem Raza. Another highlight of the day was the appearance of the gang by six teams, including those from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Rangers, applying skills in drums, bugles, horns, pesetas, trumpets and bagpipes. They performed military music and other inspiring national songs including the famous Jeeway Pakistan Jeeway Pakistan. The performance by the Sri Lankan band was another added attraction drawing wide applause from the audience. CJCSC General Nadeem Raza was the main guest in this case accompanied by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Deputy Admiral Commander of the Coastal Zone Faisal Rasul Lodhi, in addition to senior officers and commanders of the multinational navy who participated in AM -21 were also present on the occasion. During the AMAN 21 Multinational Naval Exercise, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was summoned by Commander of the Royal Jordanian Navy Col Hisham Khaleel Mubarak Aljarrah, Commander of the Djibouti Coast Guard Col Waiss Omar Bogoreh of Admiral O Apishev, Flag Officer Commanding the Sri Lankan Fleet, Admiral YMGB Jayathilake and US NAVCENT Deputy Commander Admiral Kurt Renshaw. In addition, the Chief of Naval Staff was also summoned by Deputy Commander RMNF Admiral of the Eastern Fleet Ahmed Bin Mohammad, Admiral Commander of the Brazilian Area Fleet Admiral RogerioDa Rocha, in separate meetings. Defense cooperation issues and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the interactions. The Navy Chief thanked the personalities for participating in the AMAN 21 multinational naval exercise to enhance collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security. The Navy Chief also highlighted the Navy Pakistan’s initiatives to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through the Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) and regular bilateral and multilateral engagements with other countries. The dignitaries commended and acknowledged the efforts and commitments of the Pakistan Navy in supporting cooperative maritime security in the region and the conduct of the 7th AMAN 21 Multinational Naval Exercise.







