The brilliant former Argentine President Carlos Menem dies





Menem was also extremely flexible as a politician, beginning his career as a self-styled disciple of General Juan Domingo Peron, who founded the populist movement that bears his name and placed the economy largely under state control. Menem, who served two terms as president between 1989 and 1999, transformed the country – but in the opposite direction. I do not know if it will get the country out of its economic woes, but I’m sure it will make it a more fun place, Menem once said. He pleased the company of celebrities, hosting the Rolling Stones and Madonna in Buenos Aires and giving up criticism after receiving a red Ferrari as a gift from an Italian businessman in 1990. My mine, mine and mine, said Menem, a car racing fan, in front of television cameras. Why would I donate it? He later reluctantly agreed to auction off the car for $ 135,000, with proceeds going to the state coffers. The son of Syrian immigrants whose family owned a winery, Menem was a three-time governor of the northwestern province of La Rioja, notable for shoulder-length hair and lateral sheep burns when he came to international fame. He won the Peronist Party nomination and rose to victory in the 1989 presidential election, taking advantage of the economic and social chaos in Argentina. The country was plunged into annual inflation of 5,000% and the poor were hijacking supermarkets to get food. Under Menem, the economy recorded strong growth, inflation fell to a figure and the peso, the national currency, enjoyed unprecedented stability while pegging to the US dollar. Long hair and side burns were gone and shiny clothes were replaced with imported, handmade suits. At the heart of Menems’ recovery plan, organized by Harvard-educated energy minister Domingo Cavallo, was the state’s withdrawal from the economy. Menem lifted controls on prices and interest rates. He sold the state-owned telephone company, airlines, racetracks, steel mills and oil giant YPF, then South America’s largest company. He cut the state payroll and encouraged foreign investment. He curbed the once powerful labor unions that formed the backbone of the Peronist movement and became angry at state wage cuts that eliminated jobs. In foreign affairs, Menem withdrew Argentina from the Non-Aligned Movement, a Cold War-era structure that supported independence from the United States and less the Soviet Union and had established strong ties with Washington. Argentine troops took part in the 1991 Gulf War against Iraq and joined UN peacekeepers in Haiti and the former Yugoslavia. During Menems’s term, Argentina was the scene of deadly bombings against the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and a Jewish center in 1994. Argentina accused Iran of involvement; Iran denied it. Menem was later tried for allegedly hiding those responsible for the attack on the Jewish center, but was acquitted in a 2019 trial. As president, Menem dominated disputes with the Argentine military, a 1976 coup that led to the extrajudicial killing and disappearance of tens of thousands of people. He cut spending on the armed forces and abolished the highly unpopular military recruitment system. He harassed human rights groups by apologizing to former members of the military junta who were serving life sentences for crimes related to the disappearance of Argentine dissidents during the 1976-1983 dictatorship. Forgiveness was given to the former guerrillas in what Menem described as a process of national reconciliation.

