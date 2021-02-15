International
Lebanon administers the first vaccines for health workers, the elderly
BEIRUT – Lebanon administered its first strokes of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, with an intensive care unit doctor and a well-known 93-year-old comedian becoming the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech dose.
Lebanon launched its inoculation campaign a day after receiving the first batch of 28,500 doses of the vaccine from Brussels, near where Pfizer has a production facility. More were expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
The spread will be monitored by the World Bank and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe treatment and fair and equal access for all Lebanese.
Lebanon’s political, economic and health crises have converged, deepening the country’s concerns and public anger and distrust of the ruling class it has been serving for so long. The government failed to provide social security networks or structural reform to provide international assistance.
Lebanon has had an interim government since last summer after Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned. He fled after a massive explosion at the capital’s port in August that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands, testing the struggling healthcare sector and plunging the country deeper into crisis.
Since the outbreak, rival political groups have been unable to agree on a new government and the reforms required by the international community to provide assistance. Pandemic restrictions only exacerbated the economic crisis.
International organizations and allied countries have only extended humanitarian aid to deal with the port explosion and the worsening pandemic.
The World Bank provided a $ 34 million loan to help pay for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate over 2 million people. Almost another 3 million doses of vaccine are expected to be provided through the UN-supported COVAX program. Both are free.
The private sector has negotiated separately for more vaccines.
Lebanon is in the midst of an increase in coronavirus cases. It has recorded about 337,000 cases with 3,961 deaths since its first case confirmed last February.
The country of over 6 million, including more than 1 million refugees, initially managed to contain the virus. But since the August outbreak, he has witnessed a rise that only worsened during the holiday season. This is when the government, seeking to boost the economy, eased restrictions in the country for months after nearly 80,000 migrants arrived in Lebanon.
After record deaths and infections, Lebanon imposed its stricter blockade until early January, with 24-hour curfews and only basic services operating. The connection is now slowly being eased.
But reflecting a skeptical public, only 450,000 people have registered to be vaccinated, according to Health Minister Hamad Hassan.
There were scenes of overcrowding in some of the hospitals administering the early doses of the vaccine while the media and officials attended.
World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha said on Sunday that Red Cross and Red Crescent teams are monitoring the proceedings for the violations and called on Lebanese to follow the rules.
All please wait for your turn! Jha wrote on Twitter.
The head of the ICU at the country’s leading hospital in the fight against the virus, Dr. Mahmoud Hassoun, was the first to receive the vaccine. Following his inoculation, Hassoun urged Lebanese to register to get the vaccine to ensure the community’s immunity.
Please get the vaccine, no matter which one, as soon as possible, he appealed to the public via LBC TV.
Salah Tizani, a famous actor in Lebanon who goes by the name of Abu Salim, was the first among the 75-year-old and above audience to be vaccinated.
Diab paid homage to overworked and overloaded front line workers in the country.
You are the unknown soldiers who have carried a heavy burden for a year and who have been up to the responsibility, he told the medical team at Rafik Hariri University Hospital.
About 55,000 high-risk health workers are expected to receive early doses.
Outside the American University of Beirut Hospital, doctors and nurses lined up to receive the vaccine. The private hospital said it aimed to vaccinate 180 people Sunday.
Dr. Rasha Sawaya, a pediatric emergency physician, was among the first to receive the stroke.
I feel privileged, excited that this is happening to Lebanon. A good thing for once is working, “she said.
Associated Press writer Fay Abuelgasim contributed to this report.
