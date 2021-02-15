Bombay HPP trial over SSR sisters petition for Bandra FIR demolition today

Bombay High Court will announce on Monday its verdict on the petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, sisters of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for breaking a FIR registered against them by Bandra Police on September 7, 2020 The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajputs’s friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The SS Shinde justice division and the MS Karnik justice division are scheduled to announce orders in the afternoon petition.

On September 7, 2020, Bandra Police registered a violation against the sisters based on a complaint filed by Chakraborty, claiming that Priyanka Singh, on June 8, 2020, had sent the actor late prescriptions by a Dr. Tarun Kumar, a cardiologist attached to Dr. Hospital. Ram Manohar Lohia in Delhi, with drugs containing controlled psychotropic substances under the Psychotropic Narcotics and Substances Act, 1985. Chakraborty claimed that the doctor had not examined the actor, and that consuming psychotropic substances may have caused and contributed to his own death. the actor.

The sisters have moved to the high court through attorney Madhav Thorat, claiming the statements made there did not represent any known violations. Their petition said the complaint was nothing but a weak attempt by Chakrabortys to drop the investigation against her from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and blame members of the Rajputs family for his suicide, as she was on the verge of arrest by the NCB. Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 8th.

Their lawyer, senior lawyer Vikas Singh, had claimed there was a major delay in registering the offense when Chakraborty was aware of the WhatsApp conversations exchanged between the late actor and Priyanka Singh on June 8, but she filed a complaint in September 7th.

Vikas Singh had also pointed out that the Telemedicine Guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India allowed the prescription of medicines even at the first consultation and there was nothing wrong with the prescription.

The senior lawyer had asserted that the FIR registered by the Bandra Police was unaesthetic in the eyes of the law to be a second offense for the same cause of action and so could be hit on this ground as well. The attorney general relied on the decision in the Jacob Matthews case, in which the Supreme Court ruled that an offense could not be registered directly against a registered physician.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supported the applicants by calling Chakrabortys’s allegations largely speculative and speculative in nature and claiming that FIR was weak and bad in law to be the second FIR for the same cause of action as Rajput’s death.

Senior lawyer Devdatt Kamat, who represented the Bandra Police, had asserted that there was no illegality in registering the offense. Kamat submitted that the recipe (sent by Priyanka Singh to Rajput) was prima facie a fabricated document.

Kamat had pointed out that WhatsApp messages exchanged by and between the late actor and Priyanka Singh falsified the claim that the prescription was followed by online consultation. He testified from documents that someone other than the deceased actor had gone to Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital as an inpatient and had received the prescription.

Regarding the claim of the second FIR for the same reason of action, Kamat said that Bandra FIR was in the nature of a counter-complaint and a FIR based on a counter-complaint could not be called as a second FIR in the case of the same.

Attorney Satish Maneshinde had represented Chakraborty during the hearing. He had insisted that the circumstances surrounding Rajputs’s death should be investigated. Responding to the reasons for the delay in filing the complaint, he had said that Chakraborty was aware of the messages exchanged by and between the late actor and Priyanka Singh on June 8 and Rajput had asked her to leave his residence after she insisted that he does not take illegally prescribed medications.

However, Maneshinde said, she realized that the drugs had actually been purchased and consuming the same could have led to the actor’s premature death only after several other messages had come out of an investigative agency and she then filed the complaint.

Maneshinde had also asked the court to allow the investigation into Chakrabortys’s allegations, claiming that in a case of suicide postponement, the immediate reasons are more important and since the prescription was dated June 8 and the actor ended his life six days later, on June 14, may be the closest reason after his death.