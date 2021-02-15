Porsche breaks the fourth Guinness World Record





Porsche needs internal speed as luxury car company breaks the Guinness World Record for internal ground speed in its all-electric Taycan car. Racer Leh Keen was the driver and broke the previous record of 13.6 mph at 102.65 mph in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Porsche said in a press release. “I did not look down on my speed, so it came as a surprise and relief that I would have beaten the record, and by such a margin. It was a rush! I am grateful to Porsche for the confidence in my skills and for the preparations and encouraging them – 102 miles per hour inside a building. What was I thinking? “- said Leh. This is Porsche’s fourth world record, according to Guinness. The car company also holds the title for the longest movement of vehicles in an electric car, the fastest slalom of vehicles and the heaviest aircraft towed by a production car, CNN reports. The inland ground speed record had not been set since 2013, so it may seem that breaking it would be easy. But the strict guidelines set by Guinness added a little extra challenge. It was a record fit for a stunt driver, according to Porsche. Leh had to start and finish his quest in a settlement, all within the building space. He was not allowed to have a run ahead, safety net or any open door in case he needed a way out. Based on these parameters, Leh chose the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Tycan owns a maximum of 750 horsepower, four-wheel drive to maximize grip, carbon ceramic brakes and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds, according to CNN. The next task was to select the building and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center adapted the bill to just over 1 million square feet. The convention center boasts the largest adjacent showroom in the United States, ideal for the distance it offered, but it also came with the challenge of polished concrete surface. “I really did not appreciate the degree of record-breaking effort until my first exploratory run,” Leh said after setting the record. “The surface is so unpredictable, so brilliant, that you have to have complete confidence in your car. It really was like ice – and you are speeding up flattening, facing a really strong wall at the bottom. ” Wire-CNN

